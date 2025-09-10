Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer predicts winner of LSU-Florida game
On this week's episode of The Triple Option with Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II and Rob Stone, Meyer picked LSU to beat Florida on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. He also said he likes the Tigers to cover the spread in their SEC opener against the Gators.
"It's a rugged, rugged place [Baton Rouge]," Meyer said. "They just don't lose. And I think Brian Kelly's got it going. I'm a Gator. I'm a Gator fan. I don't want to do this but I'm picking LSU [and taking] over nine and a half."
The Tigers opened 2025 with a big 17–10 win on the road against then-No. 4 Clemson. LSU then went on to handle Louisiana Tech, 23–7, to reach 2–0 headed into Saturday. Meanwhile, Florida is 1–1, blasting LIU 55–0 before getting stunned by USF 18–16 on a last-second field goal in Gainesville. LSU is 6–1 straight-up in its last seven home meetings with Florida.
LSU is 112–15 (.882) in Saturday night home games since 2000 and Saturday's game kicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. Prior to giving his game pick, Meyer mentioned that when he was deciding who would win, he asked what time the game would be. The reputation LSU holds at night seems to be too much for him to choose a Florida team that is coming off a tough loss.
LSU Tigers
Through two games, QB Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 469 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, and is completing 68.4% of his passes. RB Caden Durham has the team-high 103 rushing yards on 30 carries (3.4 YPC) with 2 TD. WR Aaron Anderson has 14 receptions for 172 yards (12.3 per catch) and Kentucky transfer Barion Brown has added 13 catches for 119 yards. LSU is averaging 20 points and 360.5 yards per game while allowing just 8.5 points.
Florida Gators
Through two games the Gators average 35.5 points and 403 yards per game while allowing just 9 points per game. QB DJ Lagway has thrown for 342 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, and is completing 74.5% of his passes. RB Jadan Baugh has 27 carries for 197 yards (7.3 YPC) and 1 TD. WR Vernell Brown III has 8 receptions for 135 yards, while Eugene Wilson III has 12 receptions for 56 yards and 2 TD.