Eight most disappointing college football QB performances of Week 3
Week 3 was rough on some big-name quarterbacks. Florida’s DJ Lagway threw five interceptions in a 20–10 loss at LSU, Texas beat UTEP 27–10 while Arch Manning was booed after a run of 10 straight incompletions, and Clemson's turnover woes set up Georgia Tech’s walk-off 55-yard field goal. The tape won’t be kind — but hopefully next week will be.
Arch Manning, Texas (vs. UTEP, 27–10 win)
Texas won, but the passing game stalled again. Manning went 11-of-25 for 114 yards with one touchdown and one interception, missing on 10 straight throws at one point. He did score twice on designed runs, which helped steady the game, but the crowd reaction — boos at halftime — was a lowpoint in the season so far. Texas leaned on defense (two takeaways) and possession to close it out. For a team with playoff goals, the passing efficiency has to rise fast as SEC play is coming.
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (vs. Florida, 20–10 win)
LSU won because its defense dominated, but the TV booth still blasted Nussmeier for a late, across-the-field interception with the Tigers trying to close out the game. Greg McElroy called the throw "careless" for a fifth-year senior, and Sean McDonough labeled it a "terrible decision." He finished 15-of-27 for 220 yards with one touchdown and the one pick. LSU punted seven times and ended with just 316 total yards. LSU is still No. 3 in the nation, and they still won the game, but if the defense gets five interceptions, then you have to dominant.
Ryan Browne, Purdue (vs. USC, 33–17 loss)
The stat line is good — 305 passing yards and a rushing TD — but three interceptions (including a 70-yard pick-six by a 360-pound defensive tackle) turned the night upside down for Purdue. Two of the picks came on red-zone possessions, wasting sustained drives in a weather-delayed game against a top-25 caliber defense. Purdue allowed four sacks and finished minus-three in turnover margin and Browne’s mistakes were the headliners in a game that otherwise showed the Boilermakers could move the ball. Execution inside the 20 has to improve.
Jaxon Potter, Washington State (at North Texas, 59–10 loss)
A promising 2–0 start unraveled in Denton. Potter completed 16-of-23 but for just 139 yards with three interceptions as Washington State fell behind 42–3 by halftime. Backup Zevi Eckhaus relieved and also took snaps, and even a third QB saw time as turnovers piled up. North Texas converted Cougar giveaways into 28 points and ran away early.
LaNorris Sellers and Luke Doty, South Carolina (vs. Vanderbilt, 31–7 loss)
The Gamecocks' Heisman hopeful left in the second quarter after a helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in a targeting ejection for Vandy's Langston Patterson. Before exiting, Sellers went 6-of-7 for 94 yards but threw a red-zone interception with the score tied 7–7. South Carolina never recovered offensively, finishing with four turnovers as backup Luke Doty took over. It was a complete worst-case scenario for South Carolina.
Evan Simon, Temple (vs. No. 13 Oklahoma, 52–0 loss)
Few afternoons are tougher for a quarterback than facing a top-15 team with little run support. Simon went 10-of-22 for 75 yards, and Temple finished with 105 total yards and 2.3 yards per play. The Owls were 1-of-12 on third down and crossed midfield only once after halftime. Oklahoma’s front dictated everything, forcing punts on eight of 12 possessions. Simon took care of the ball, but the offense never threatened.
DJ Lagway, Florida (at No. 3 LSU, 20–10 loss)
Lagway’s stat line: 33-of-49 for 287 yards with one touchdown and five interceptions. That's probably enough reasoning for him to be on the list, but let's continue.
Florida actually ran 76 plays, held the ball nearly 38 minutes and outgained LSU, but five picks — including a 58-yard pick-six — was too much to overcome. He was sacked three times and Florida managed just 79 rushing yards, leaving too much on the sophomore's arm on the road. This was Lagway's career-worst night and a another setback for the Gators.
Cade Klubnik, Clemson (at Georgia Tech, 24–21 loss)
Klubnik played well in stretches on Saturday but too many mistakes left the door open for a Georgia Tech squad. He went 15-of-26 for 207 yards, added 62 rushing yards and a goal-line sneak TD — but also turned it over twice, including an interception at the Tech 7 to open the second half after a promising drive. Clemson’s first two series ended in a fumble and a missed 52-yarder which caused the offense again to start out slow. For a veteran starter, ball security in the red zone should be better than what it was.