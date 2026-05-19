Fox’s Joel Klatt Delivers Strong Verdict on ESPN’s CFP Expansion Stance

Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt is not buying the idea that ESPN is the villain in the College Football Playoff expansion debate.

On a recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt waded into the network's reported preference to keep the field capped at 16, arguing the position is purely a business calculation tied to a massive financial commitment.

His defense lands at a moment when conference commissioners, coaches and athletic directors are openly tugging the format in different directions.

Why ESPN wants the CFP capped at 16

ESPN currently pays $1.3 billion annually through 2031 for exclusive rights to every CFP game, and Klatt framed the network's posture as a rational response to that outlay rather than obstruction.

"They made a giant investment into the College Football Playoff, over a billion dollars annually, in order to televise the College Football Playoff," Klatt said. "So, what should they do? Make it the most important thing possible, derive all meaning into that area of the season."

He went further, crediting the network for building the modern sport into what it is today.

"In a lot of cases, they built college football into what it is now," Klatt said. "And now all they're doing is they're protecting their billion dollar investment, as they should."

A jump to 24 teams would almost certainly force additional broadcast partners into the picture, diluting ESPN's exclusivity and the inventory it has paid a premium to control.

How the SEC and Big Ten will decide the format

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips publicly noted last week that ESPN prefers the bracket stay between 12 and 14 teams, with 16 as the absolute ceiling.

That stance aligns neatly with SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, who reiterated his conference's interest in a 16-team field built on data rather than guesswork.

"We're open to the conversation, but there are a lot of ideas out there that have to be supported with analysis and information, not speculation," Sankey said.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips recently explained his belief that ESPN would prefer the playoff to be 12 or 14 teams. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The American Football Coaches Association board recently endorsed a 24-team model paired with the elimination of conference championship games, and the Big Ten, Big 12, ACC and Notre Dame have all signaled support for that direction.

Still, the decision rests almost entirely with the SEC and Big Ten, who hold contractual authority over the playoff's future structure. Until those two leagues align, every other vote functions as noise.