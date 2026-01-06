Francis Mauigoa 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Miami Hurricanes right tackle Francis Mauigoa (pronounced Maui-noa), is a densely built smooth offensive lineman. Mauigoa plays with a violent demeanor and a smooth calmness in pass protection.

Francis has an NFL bloodline as he is the younger brother of New York Jets linebacker Francisco Mauigoa as well as former Bengals and Panthers center Frederick Mauigoa.

This draft cycle, there will be debate over what position best suits Mauigoa heading into the NFL. Some analysts view Mauigoa as a guard or a potential to do both based on the team and circumstance.

No matter what position a team decides to play Mauigoa at, he as the power, athleticism and foot speed to excel in varying schemes. He is an exceptional athlete for his size and came in at number 16 on Bruce Feldman's 2025 Freaks list.

As a pass protector, Mauigoa displays solid footwork to mirror edge rushers and good punch timing as well as technique to reset his hands. At the NFL level, he will need to vary his pass sets and attack defenders at times.

The NFLSE mocked Miami right tackle Francis Mauigoa (pronounced Maui- noa) to the #Chargers in their most recent live mock.

There is some debate over whether Mauigoa is a guard or tackle.

I am pretty sold on him as a tackle.

Watch his hand fighting and calm reset in pass pro. pic.twitter.com/AR8mHw4Vn5 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) December 13, 2025

He is a young offensive lineman with plenty of growth shown from the 2024 season to the 2025 season. Miami head coach Mario Cristobal raves about his work ethic, commitment and demeanor. His commitment to football and growing on and off the field will serve him well as he transitions to the profressional ranks.

Mauigoa has the size and skillset to play tackle in the NFL and excel. He also has the equal size and skillset to be a phenomenal guard.

Measurables

Name: Francis Mauigoa

6'6 335lbs, offensive tackle, Junior

6'6 335lbs, offensive tackle, Junior Awards: 2025 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy (best offensive lineman ACC), c2025 onsensus All-American, 2025 First-Team All-ACC

What Francis Mauigoa does well

Quick reaction time and execution against stunting defenders or crashing linebackers as a run blocker when on the move

Quick first step is pass protection beating edge rushers to his spot consistently while showing good punch timing

Strong anchor to absorb speed to power and redirect with ease

Where Francis Mauigoa can improve

Has been credited with 20 penalties over 3 years as a starter at right tackle, 9 as a freshman followed by 5 and 6 this past season

Needs to continue to sharpen his craft to reduce penalties but also to let his technique develop to match his physical presence

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: A-

Position rank: #2 offensive tackle

Expected draft round: First, top 20

Summary

Francis Mauigoa will likely explode at the combine and more NFL fans will learn of him. He has put together an excellent 2025 season and has been a force multiplier in the college football playoffs. Like many tackles with best position fit debates before him, he will likely get a chance to prove himself at the combine, his pro-day and possibly the All-Star circuit.

Mauigoa's performance against Ohio States elite group of linebackers and defensive front in the college football playoffs will convince many analysts to see him as a tackle. He still has technique to develop and clean up but he is not a finished product. The question will then become, how will NFL front offices view him.