Future 'College GameDay' location teased by ESPN host
ESPN's "College GameDay" is headed to Penn State as the Nittany Lions host Oregon in Week 5. College football fans may have just been given a hint on where GameDay will be the following week to open October.
During the "College GameDay Podcast," Rece Davis, Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel were discussing how North Carolina and Clemson have both underachieved to start the season. Thamel noted that Clemson-North Carolina could have been a potential "College GameDay" location for Oct. 4.
"We thought we could be there for GameDay, right?" Thamel said of the Clemson-North Carolina matchup in Week 6. "That's not crazy."
Instead, it appears "College GameDay" is heading to a different ACC game on Oct. 4.
Miami vs. Florida State is a likely candidate to host 'College GameDay' for Week 6 on Oct. 4
Davis added that the crew will likely be headed to a different ACC contest on the same weekend. Miami just had GameDay, but Florida State is set to host the Canes in primetime on Oct. 4.
"We're going to be at an ACC game, I think, but not that one," Davis remarked.
Davis did not name-drop the Noles and Canes, but it would be the obvious choice of the ACC matchups. The only other marquee ACC clash on Oct. 4 is SMU hosting Syracuse.
Could Lee Corso return for 'College GameDay' before Miami vs. Florida State?
As of now, No. 8 Florida State and No. 2 Miami would be a Sunshine State rivalry matchup featuring two top-10 teams. Fans could be treated to a battle of two undefeated teams with both College Football Playoff and ACC title implications.
One potential storyline to watch, Florida State is expected to honor Lee Corso during the Seminoles' matchup against Miami. Could we see a Corso cameo on "College GameDay" just weeks after his retirement? The Oct. 4 "College GameDay" episode is already shaping up to have plenty of intrigue.