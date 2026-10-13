David Pollack Issues Clarification Over Controversial Alabama Tweet

Former Georgia star and prominent college football analyst David Pollack found himself at the center of a little social media storm after an AI-generated fake quote that went viral over the weekend.

The fabricated graphic falsely claimed that the former Bulldog defender accused referees of “cheating” to help Georgia secure a tight 20–17 victory over Alabama.

The controversy erupted in the wake of a highly contested ending to the SEC powerhouse matchup. Following several polarizing officiating decisions, including a missed pass interference call in the end zone that went against Alabama , internet trolls weaponized artificial intelligence to manufacture a fake headline.

The viral graphic, which circulated heavily across X and Instagram boldly claimed: "Georgia Legend David Pollack Points to Serious Officiating Cheating That Helped Georgia Beat Alabama."

The Fallout and “The Deception”

What was the fake quote in question?

“I’m thrilled Georgia won, but everyone saw that play. It was a serious penalty, and the officials chose not to call it. That decision clearly changed the course of the game and the final result. Georgia can be proud of the victory, but Alabama was the better team.” A fake post claiming to be David Pollack

The digital forgery was convincing enough to dupe a couple thousand fans.

A few Alabama fan pages quickly seized on the graphic, using it as validation for their grievances regarding the officiating.

Conversely, Georgia fans immediately pushed back, sparking fierce cross-platform debates over whether the former ESPN analyst had actually turned on his alma mater.

Pollack Sets the Record Straight

Pollack didn’t take the fabrication sitting down. Taking to his official social media channels, he released a direct video response to debunk the rumor.

My Response To The Viral Fake Alabama Quote pic.twitter.com/1YsfK7hWZz — David Pollack (@davidpollack47) October 13, 2026

While Pollack conceded on his real post-game show “See Ball, Get Ball” that the controversial play in question may have indeed been pass interference, he laughed off the idea that he had accused anyone of systemic cheating.

He instead analyzed the sequence from a football perspective, noting that taking a physical penalty there was a smart strategic move by the Georgia secondary to prevent an outright Alabama touchdown.

The incident highlights a growing and alarming trend in sports media, where bad-faith actors utilize AI tools to engineer outrage, manufacture bulletin-board material, and manipulate the post-game narratives of major college football events. And it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon.