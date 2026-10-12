Paul Finebaum Fumes Over Referees’ ‘Terrible’ Decision in Georgia-Alabama Showdown

Longtime college football commentator Paul Finebaum wants the SEC office to explain the missed pass interference call in No. 2 Georgia’s 20-17 win at No. 6 Alabama, arguing the no-call in the final four minutes changed the outcome in Tuscaloosa.

Finebaum made his case on The Matt Barrie Show. “That was, in my mind, just an absolutely terrible call,” Finebaum said. “And I would like the SEC office, when the sun comes up Monday morning, to try to explain it.”

What happened on the no-call?

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back KJ Bolden (4) in action against the Tennessee State Tigers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Georgia kicker Peyton Woodring’s 23-yard field goal put the Bulldogs ahead 20-17 with 5:25 left. Alabama then drove to the Georgia 34. On second-and-10 with under four minutes left, Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell threw toward receiver Rico Scott in the end zone. Georgia safety KJ Bolden made contact with Scott before the ball arrived, but no flag came.

ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin disagreed with the officials during the broadcast. “4 is not playing the ball,” Austin said. “He gets there early. The ball hits him in the back. It should have been a pass interference.”

On the next snap, Bolden and defensive lineman Valdin Sone combined on a 9-yard sack that pushed the Crimson Tide out of field-goal range. Alabama punted and never got the ball back.

“Would it have changed the outcome of the game? Well, yeah. I don’t think there’s any question it would have,” Finebaum said. “When you’re the best conference in college football and you say you’re the best conference, don’t screw around with one of the biggest plays in the biggest game of the year. That’s supposed to be an A crew. Act like an A crew, and don’t blow calls that very well could determine the outcome of the game.”

Why Finebaum praised Kalen DeBoer

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer yells at Dijon Lee Jr. (5) after he committed a personal foul that allowed Georgia to run out the clock | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Finebaum opened his response by praising Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer, whose calm sideline style he had previously questioned. “I want to compliment Kalen DeBoer first because one of my concerns about him has been the stoic demeanor,” Finebaum said. “But on both of those calls, especially the no-call, he won a lot of support by his outrage, just going crazy, which he should have, by the way.”

The second call came with 2:19 left. Alabama cornerback Dijon Lee Jr. shoved Georgia receiver Craig Dandridge after the whistle on a second-down run. The 15-yard personal foul gave the Bulldogs a first down and let them kneel out the clock. On the sideline, the third-year Alabama coach yelled, “You just cost us the damn game!” at Lee.

“Yeah, that was just inexcusable in the moment,” Finebaum said. “And I really applaud him for saying, ‘Hey, you just cost us the game.’”

After the game, DeBoer put the responsibility on his own team rather than the officials. “We can’t put the game in that situation where the officials come into play,” DeBoer said. “We just got to control the things we can control.”

Finebaum credits Kirby Smart, Georgia

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finebaum had picked the Crimson Tide before kickoff, but he still gave the Bulldogs their credit. Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton completed 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards. Running back Dwight Phillips Jr. ran for 120 yards, and Georgia totaled 206 rushing yards without leading rusher Nate Frazier.

Russell finished 16 of 30 for 185 yards and a touchdown and ran for 41 more yards on a field affected by the Hurricane Isaias weather system. “As far as the play on the field, Keelon Russell lived up,” Finebaum said. “Yeah, there were mistakes, and the field was a little sloppier than maybe the meteorologist said it would be. But the other side is where the real applause goes.”

Finebaum gave most of that credit to Georgia coach Kirby Smart. “Kirby Smart just coached an almost perfect game in many respects,” Finebaum said. “What do the commentators always say? The fistfight in the phone booth. I’ve never used that phrase before because I hate it. But that’s exactly what this was.”

Georgia (6-0) hosts Auburn on Saturday, and Alabama (5-1) travels to No. 15 Tennessee.