Georgia Player Makes Startling Admission About Alabama Game Controversy

Maybe that pass interference flag should have been thrown late in Georgia’s win against Alabama over the weekend. That’s the surprising conclusion coming out of the game made by an unlikely source: the defender involved in that controversial play.

Georgia’s 20-17 win over Alabama had a few controversial moments, but none more impactful arguably than the no-call on the Tide’s final drive. Now the player who the flag would have been thrown on wonders if that flag was warranted after all.

Georgia player’s notable admission

“I’m not going to lie. If that was to happen to them and they did that to us, I would want them to call pass interference for sure. Like, definitely for sure,” Georgia safety KJ Bolden admitted to ABC-Atlanta.

Bolden would know. He was directly involved with the play in question, racing into coverage against Alabama target Rico Scott in the end zone to break up what could have been the go-ahead touchdown.

Down 20-17 and driving with less than four minutes to play against Georgia, Keelon Russell's pass intended for Rico Scott was broken up in the end zone.



Kalen DeBoer was irate as the officials threw no flag.



Good no-call or egregious missed pass interference? pic.twitter.com/wEvFv91RAM — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) October 11, 2026

Replay video appeared to show Bolden making contact with Scott before Keelon Russell’s pass came down. When no flag was thrown, Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer went ballistic.

One play later, Russell was sacked. That was basically that.

Bolden still thinks there was no PI on the play

Sure, the Georgia safety can take the other view for the sake of argument, but he still doesn’t believe there was any actual pass interference taking place that night.

“I feel like I got there close. I feel like it could go any way. I get to looking around, it’s a lot of refs on the field. None of the refs threw a flag. That’s not PI to me,” he said.

Alabama fans would disagree, and did so later on, peppering the playing surface at Bryant-Denny Stadium with whatever they had on hand to express their dissatisfaction.

What it means for the SEC and the College Football Playoff

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win, combined with a surprise Texas loss to unranked Oklahoma the same day, Georgia was able to easily move into the No. 1 position in the updated AP top 25 rankings.

And, as the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC this season, the Bulldogs further solidified their position as the clear favorite to win in Atlanta , and potentially secure the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

The head-to-head result gives Georgia a crucial tiebreaker advantage over Alabama. In a conference without divisions, the top two teams by conference record, with head-to-head and other tiebreakers applied, advance to the SEC Championship Game.

The path is there for Georgia, but not without some difficulty. A back-to-back two-game series against two ranked SEC foes, at Ole Miss and against Missouri, will further sort things out in the conference. But for right now, the Bulldogs are the team to beat in college football.