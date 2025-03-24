Georgia eyes Lilly, Rauscher for football staff roles: report
Georgia is targeting John Lilly and Phil Rauscher for roles on its assistant football coaching staff ahead of this season, according to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Lilly served most recently as the tight ends coach at North Carolina over the last four seasons, and Rauscher was the offensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Lilly has worked for Georgia previously, serving as the program’s tight ends coach from 2008-15, a stretch during which the Bulldogs won 74 games and two SEC East titles.
During that time, Lilly was on staff when Georgia established some program records, including its 72 touchdown outing in 2012, the 2013 season when it averaged more than 484 yards per game, and the Bulldogs’ historic 2024 campaign when they averaged 41 points per contest.
In particular, Orson Charles set the Georgia record for tight ends under Lilly’s direction when he posted 1,730 receiving yards, a mark surpassed by Brock Bowers in 2021.
Lilly was Georgia’s interim offensive coordinator in two bowl games, both victories against Louisville and Penn State, respectively, ultimately leaving the school after head coach Mark Richt departed the program.
Rauscher has spent the previous three seasons with the Jaguars organization as offensive line coach and run game coordinator.
Jacksonville ranked 26th out of 32 NFL teams with 1,729 rushing yards and was 20th in the league with 13 rushing touchdowns.
He has 10 years coaching experience in the NFL with the Jaguars in addition to Minnesota, Washington, and Denver, last coaching at the collegiate level in 2014.
