New details after Georgia football player Bo Hughley arrested
Georgia football player Bo Hughley was arrested on charges of reckless driving and failure to maintain lane this week, and now we have more details about the incident.
The incident took place near Carlton Street by the River Loop Road on the University of Georgia campus on Tuesday night around 6:30 p.m., according to On3 Sports.
Hughley told the arresting officer that he was the driver of the car and had been driving at the 25 mph speed limit. The report indicates that Hughley said he lost control of the vehicle on a curve.
Hughley failed to handle the curve properly, struck the curb on his right side, went through a crosswalk, left the road, knocked over the speed limit sign, and ran through some grass and pine straw before coming to a stop in the street again, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
At the time of the incident, Hughley did not have his driver's license, but gave his name and date of birth to the officer, and noted that he had trouble with his car previously.
The officer stated in the report that the passenger side tire was completely missing from the car and that the front bumper was dislodged with pine straw stuck in the front of the vehicle.
Georgia freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson was the passenger in the car, and when he was interviewed by the officer said that Hughley was driving the speed limit.
The officer suggested that Hughley was driving faster than he claimed, given there were tread marks going back nearly 200 feet, and when a second officer arrived on the scene, also determined it was likely the Bulldogs offensive lineman was driving faster than the limit.
Given the incident took place in a pedestrian area in addition to the physical evidence of the car, officers believed there was probable cause to arrest Hughley.
Georgia has not made a statement concerning this incident, nor about that of linebacker Smael Mondon being arrested on reckless driving and racing charges on Wednesday.
AJC reports there have been 24 traffic-related incidents involving people associated with the Georgia football program since the crash that killed former player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy early last year.
