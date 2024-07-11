Georgia football players arrested: 2 more Bulldogs face charges
A pair of Georgia football players are facing misdemeanor reckless driving charges this week, the latest in a series of traffic-related incidents involving the Bulldogs program over the last year.
Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon and offensive lineman Bo Hughley were arrested on a pair of separate misdemeanor driving charges in recent days, according to Rivals.
Mondon was arrested at 11:05 p.m. on Wednesday night by Athlens-Clarke Co. police on misdemeanor charges of racing on highway streets and reckless driving.
Hughley was brought in at 8:37 p.m. on Tuesday night by university police and is facing charges of failure to maintain proper lane and reckless driving.
Mondon was released 80 minutes after being arrested on $26 bonds and Hughley was let go less than two hours after his arrest on similar bonds.
Hughley was involved in a single-car accident, according to the report.
Mondon, a former five-star prospect, recorded 68 stops and three sacks in his junior season at Georgia, and had eight tackles in the SEC Championship Game.
Hughley is a four-star prospect who is yet to play for the Bulldogs.
The arrests signal the latest in what has been several traffic-related incidents involving Georgia football players, most recently transfer tailback Trevor Etienne.
Etienne was charged with DUI and other misdemeanors after being arrested in March, although that case was recently resolved.
Georgia wide receiver Sacovie White was arrested for reckless driving after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a one-way street.
Those cases come little more than a year after former Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chander LeCroy died in a car crash in early 2023. They were allegedly racing against star defensive lineman Jalen Carter at the time.
Figures recorded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution after White's arrest suggest that there have been 17 traffic-related incidents involving Georgia football players since the deaths of Willock and LeCroy. Mondon and Hughley would bring that number to 19.
