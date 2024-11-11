Will Georgia bench Carson Beck? Kirby Smart responds
Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart pushed back against the idea of replacing starting quarterback Carson Beck with another option going forward despite Beck’s struggles.
“Absolutely not,” Smart said when asked if he had plans to replace Beck.
“We’ve got the quarterback we’ve got who is completely competent, capable, and understanding of our system that gives us the best chance to win.”
Beck’s play has been the subject of some criticism amid relative struggles by the Georgia offense, culminating in last week’s 28-10 loss at Ole Miss that drops the Bulldogs to two losses.
The quarterback was under considerable duress most of the game, being sacked five times and working under pressure on 40 percent of his dropbacks, the most of his career.
Beck has thrown multiple interceptions in three straight games and has 11 picks over his last five appearances for the Bulldogs.
Beck threw three interceptions and fumbled once in the loss at Alabama, had three passes picked off each in games against Texas and Florida, both wins, and he had two picks in a narrow win against Mississippi State.
Those turnovers add up to the most by an SEC player since Matt Corral for Ole Miss in 2020, according to ESPN figures.
Georgia has other options at the quarterback position to choose from, but all are short on experience.
Redshirt sophomore Gunner Stockton, redshirt freshman Jaden Rashada, and true freshman Ryan Puglisi are the other possible candidates to start at quarterback.
Smart has said that all of Georgia’s quarterbacks get reps during practice and with scouts in an effort to acclimate them into the offensive system and to judge who might be the best option later.
But right now, Beck is Georgia’s man under center.
The senior is completing 65.4 percent of his pass attempts for 2,488 yards with 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, a notable decline from last season’s production.
A year ago, Beck completed 72.4 percent of his throws for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions with stars like Brock Bowers and Ladd McConkey in the rotation.
Last season, Georgia ranked top-five nationally in scoring with 40.1 points per game and was 11th in FBS in total passing production.
In 2024, the Bulldogs have lost nearly 10 points per game, averaging 30.6 points each time out, and the offense has lost more than 80 yards, with 410.6 total yards per game.
Saturday’s loss to Ole Miss puts Georgia’s playoff hopes in some peril heading into another important game this weekend at home against No. 6 Tennessee.
But it doesn’t push the Bulldogs out of College Football Playoff contention entirely, given there’s still a path towards qualifying for the SEC Championship Game.
A path that likely closes if Georgia loses to Tennessee this weekend.
Whatever happens, Carson Beck will be under center for the Bulldogs.
