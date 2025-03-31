'There's no solution' to Georgia driving problems, ex-player warns
On the field, Georgia has emerged as the most dominant program in college football, but off the field, too many of its players and personnel have been involved in driving-related incidents over the last few years, including one crash that killed two people.
Looking for answers on how to solve the problem, former Bulldogs star and football analyst David Pollack doesn’t believe there actually is a quick fix.
“There is no solution,” Pollack said on CFB with DP.
“Here’s what’s happening now, the kids are getting fined, which is good. If you don’t know, we live really close to this and there’s this Athens loop and it’s Loop 10. It goes around the perimeter here of the Athens area.
“From what I understand, I’ve heard a bunch of good stories now about how they’ll basically time themselves going around the loop, which is extremely dangerous. Not good. Not smart.
“But, you know, back in the day, we didn’t have these cars because we didn’t have this money. So, mo money mo problems, right?”
The most recent problems found wide receiver Nitro Tuggle being clocked for going 107 miles per hour and offensive lineman Marques Easley crashing into someone’s front yard, resulting in both players being suspended indefinitely by the team.
But the most serious was the first, when, in the hours after celebrating Georgia’s national championship, a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy.
“They haven’t had a lot of off-the-field stuff besides the driving,” Pollack said.
“And I can tell you this from talking to people at the school, plenty of speakers that have come in with lost loved ones. Plenty of cops that have come in. Plenty of people that have told stories… It’s not sinking in.
“I don’t understand it, but I do understand it because I understand being young, dumb, and invincible. I remember that feeling untouchable. I was too scared to do this. I just wouldn’t have done it because of that.”
Georgia’s problem going forward is finding some way to convince its football players to put themselves in position to make better choices, even if no methods towards that end have worked so far.
“But I just don’t think there’s anything you can do. Fine [them]. Kick them off the team. Suspend them indefinitely. That’s the kind of stuff you can do,” he said.
“Listen, that takes a paycheck away, probably. Take some of that money away and that’s probably a start. But, otherwise, I promise you Kirby probably would have figured it out.”
