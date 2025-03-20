College Football HQ

Georgia suspends 2 football players indefinitely over driving incidents

Georgia football has suspended two of its players after yet more driving-related issues.

James Parks

Georgia has suspended two football players indefinitely after they were involved in driving-related incidents.
Georgia has suspended two football players indefinitely after they were involved in driving-related incidents. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Georgia has suspended football players Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley indefinitely after both dealt with driving-related incidents, the program announced on Thursday.

Tuggle was arrested early Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding, and Easley was also the subject of a previously unreported driving incident.

Tuggle, a sophomore wide receiver, was booked into the Athens Clarke Co. (Ga.) jail before 2 a.m. on Thursday and released about an hour later on a $20 cash bond, according to public records.

Easley, a Bulldogs offensive lineman, was reportedly involved in a crash at a residential location after his vehicle appeared to drive into the front yard of a house.

The incidents represent the latest in a growing and concerning trend inside the Georgia football program, with at least two dozen reported driving-related issues over the last two offseasons.

The first and most serious of the incidents happened in January 2023 following Georgia’s national championship celebration, a crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

-

Read more from College Football HQ

feed

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published
James Parks
JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.

Home/News