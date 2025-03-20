Georgia suspends 2 football players indefinitely over driving incidents
Georgia has suspended football players Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley indefinitely after both dealt with driving-related incidents, the program announced on Thursday.
Tuggle was arrested early Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding, and Easley was also the subject of a previously unreported driving incident.
Tuggle, a sophomore wide receiver, was booked into the Athens Clarke Co. (Ga.) jail before 2 a.m. on Thursday and released about an hour later on a $20 cash bond, according to public records.
Easley, a Bulldogs offensive lineman, was reportedly involved in a crash at a residential location after his vehicle appeared to drive into the front yard of a house.
The incidents represent the latest in a growing and concerning trend inside the Georgia football program, with at least two dozen reported driving-related issues over the last two offseasons.
The first and most serious of the incidents happened in January 2023 following Georgia’s national championship celebration, a crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and football recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
