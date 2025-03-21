Tracking driving-related incidents in Georgia football program since 2023
Two more Georgia football players have been suspended indefinitely by the program after driving-related incidents, the latest in a long line of such episodes involving UGA players.
According to research by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, there have been about two dozen separate driving and traffic related incidents involving people in the Georgia football program.
That includes five such incidents over the last year. Here’s a list of the Georgia personnel who have been involved in those cases since the beginning of 2023.
Georgia football driving incidents 2023-present
January 2023
Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and football staffer Chandler LeCroy are killed in a single-car accident that also hurt lineman Warren McLendon and recruiting staffer Victoria Bowles on the night of UGA’s national title celebration.
February 2023
Bulldogs linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is arrested on misdemeanor charges of racing on the highway and reckless driving for an incident on Jan. 10, the day after Georgia’s national title win.
February 2023
Georgia offensive lineman Aliou Bah is pulled over for going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone and ultimately receives 12 months probation.
February 2023
Georgia wide receiver De’Nylon Morrissette stopped for going 81 mph in a 45 mph zone.
February 2023
Bulldogs edge rusher Marvin Jones, Jr. stopped for driving 93 mph in a 65 mph zone.
March 2023
Ex-defensive lineman Jalen Carter brought in on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in relation to the incident that resulted in the deaths of Willock and LeCroy.
Carter was finally released on bond and allowed to return to the NFL Combine.
March 2023
Defensive lineman Christen Miller stopped for driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone.
March 2023
On the same day, Georgia back Kendall Milton is stopped for going 79 mph in a 65 mph zone.
May 2023
Morrissette was stopped for driving 91 mph in a 55 mph zone.
May 2023
Morrissette is arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession and driving on a restricted license.
May 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges.
May 2023
Rosemy-Jacksaint is stopped for reckless driving and going over the speed limit.
July 2023
Georgia edge rusher Samuel M’Pemba is issued a citation for driving 88 mph in a 55 mph zone.
July 2023
Bulldogs defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is stopped for speeding and then arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a different parking violation.
July 2023
Georgia player connection coordinator and former linebacker Jarvis Jones is arrested on charges of reckless driving and speeding at maximum limits.
March 2024
Georgia running back Trevor Etienne is arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges.
May 2024
Wide receiver Sacovie White is arrested on reckless driving charges and for driving down a one-way roadway.
July 2024
Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley is arrested for reckless driving and failing to maintain proper lane/improper driving on a road.
July 2024
Bulldogs linebacker Smael Mondon is arrested for reckless driving and racing on the streets. Those charges are dismissed.
September 2024
Georgia cornerback Daniel Harris is arrested on charges of reckless driving, affixing materials that reduce visibility of windows, no proof of insurance, and operation of an unregistered vehicle without a valid license plate.
March 2025
Offensive lineman Marques Easley involved in an accident at an Athens apartment complex.
March 2025
Wide receiver Nitro Tuggle was arrested on speeding and reckless driving charges.
