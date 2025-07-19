Georgia football JUCO commit Seven Cloud charged with domestic battery: report
Georgia football commit Seven Cloud, the best junior college prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, was charged with domestic battery in Butler Co. (Kans.), according to the Butler County Times-Gazette.
Cloud, a defensive tackle at Butler Community College, appeared before a judge via Zoom on July 14, where he was charged with a Class B misdemeanor.
The charge arose from an April 20 incident in which the Butler Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to a report involving Cloud and his partner.
Authorities alleged that Cloud “knowingly caused physical contact with another person in a rude, angry, or insulting manner,” involving a person with him he had a romantic or household relationship.
During the hearing, the judge found probable cause and ordered Cloud to have no contact with the victim. He is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 22.
Cloud faces other misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct (brawling or fighting) and criminal damage to property related to a March 17 incident in which he allegedly destroyed the victim’s cell phone.
Those charges were filed on Thursday and are designated as domestic violence offenses. A court date is yet to be determined.
Cloud recorded 48 combined tackles with 9.5 negative plays forced while adding 5.5 sacks in 10 appearances for Butler County Community College.
He earned Junior College All-America honors in a career that included three pass defenses, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.
Cloud took official visits to Kentucky and North Carolina and held offers from SEC schools including LSU, Florida, Tennessee, Auburn, and others.
The defensive lineman originally committed to Georgia as a three-star recruit from Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern as part of the 2023 football recruiting class.
He instead took the junior college path before he re-committed to the Bulldogs in December 2024.
--