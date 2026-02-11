Major College Football Program Emerges as New Leader for Nation’s No. 4 RB

Andrew Beard (Prince Avenue Christian, Bogart, Ga.), listed at 5'9", 197 pounds, is a compact, three-down back ranked as the No. 4 running back and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2027 class by 247Sports.

Beard began his high school career at Lincoln County High School, earning all-region honors as a freshman defensive back after recording 75 tackles, two interceptions, and one forced fumble. He also contributed offensively, rushing for 275 yards and three touchdowns while adding 13 receptions for 100 yards and a score.

However, his breakout came as a sophomore in 2024, when he was named a MaxPreps Sophomore All-American after rushing for 1,937 yards and 21 touchdowns on 8.7 yards per carry, while hauling in 32 passes for 525 yards and five touchdowns.

Beard followed that with another strong campaign in 2025, finishing his junior season with 155 carries for 1,260 yards (8.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns. He added 29 receptions for 435 yards (15.0 YPC) and five scores, helping Prince Avenue Christian go 8-4 and reach the Region 8-AA finals.

That production has translated into more than 30 scholarship offers nationwide, and as he enters his senior year, Beard has reportedly narrowed his list to Clemson, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Up to this point, Clemson had been viewed as the most aggressive suitor, with Florida surging and Georgia holding the natural in-state appeal. However, on Monday, On3's Chad Simmons identified Tennessee as the program setting the pace entering the spring, citing consistent communication, strong relationship-building, and a recruiting push that has outpaced the competition.

"Coach (De’Rail) Sims makes me feel wanted," Beard told Rivals. "He has always been there; we talk a lot, and our relationship is strong. They throw the ball, but they are built around the run. I like the staff and the offense."

Tennessee finished the 2025 season 8–5 (4–4 SEC), falling short of prior College Football Playoff-level expectations and prompting roster reinforcements through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Head coach Josh Heupel’s staff responded with a strong 2026 haul that includes five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, five-star wide receiver TK Keys, and five-star offensive tackle Gabriel Osenda, elite prospects who have helped push the Vols to the No. 10-ranked 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

As for 2027, Tennessee currently holds five commitments, headlined by four-star offensive tackle Princeton Uwaifo, but the class has yet to secure a true skill-position centerpiece. Adding Beard would immediately change that dynamic.

A commitment from Beard would give Tennessee a blue-chip, versatile runner capable of early playing time while sending a broader recruiting message.

Pulling an elite Georgia back to Knoxville would expand Heupel’s footprint in the Southeast and strengthen the Vols’ position in future border-state battles.

