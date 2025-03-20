Georgia WR Nitro Tuggle arrested on speeding, reckless driving charges
Georgia football wide receiver NiTareon “Nitro” Tuggle was arrested early Thursday morning on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and speeding, according to multiple reports.
Tuggle was booked into the Athens Clarke Co. (Ga.) jail at 1:56 a.m. Eastern time on Thursday and released about an hour later after posting a $20 cash bond, according to public records.
The sophomore wideout’s arrest is the latest in a series of driving-related arrests involving Georgia football players over the last several offseasons.
Tuggle initially intended to enter the transfer portal after his first season with the Bulldogs, but changed his mind a day later and stayed with the program.
He appeared in six games and finished last season with three catches for 34 yards.
