Georgia football's Sacovie White has driving charges dismissed
Months after Georgia Bulldogs football player Sacovie White was arrested for reckless driving, it appears his legal troubles may finally be over.
Athens-Clarke Co. Solicitor General Will Fleener filed a motion to dismiss the reckless driving and one-way roadway violations White was charged with earlier this year.
Fleener noted in a statement that the state would not be able to prove reckless driving beyond a reasonable doubt if the matter was taken to trial and that dismissing the charges against White were in the interest of justice.
"After a careful review of the evidence, including footage from downtown cameras, it is clear the State will not be able to prove Reckless Driving beyond a reasonable doubt," Fleener said in a statement.
White "showed complete disregard for the safety of his passengers, himself, and innocent civilians," according to the original arrest report earlier this year.
That report added that the Bulldogs freshman posed a threat to the public, in particular given the alleged incident took place amid "a time of high pedestrian traffic as people were leaving bars".
Once he was pulled over, White complied with the police officer and was brought in without incident, the report said.
