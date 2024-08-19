Georgia football's Smael Mondon has charges dismissed
The reckless driving and racing charges originally brought against Georgia Bulldogs football player Smael Mondon have been dismissed, according to reports.
Instead, his attorney reached a plea deal with the prosecutor in which Mondon agreed to plead guilty to driving too fast for conditions while the other charges were dropped.
Mondon also completed a victim impact class and paid a $500 fine.
Mondon was originally arrested late on the night of July 10 after officers reported they saw two cars driving "at a high rate of speed" and the started racing each other.
The original report claimed that Mondon was paced at 75 mph in a 40 mph zone and that he denied racing and claimed to not know the identity of the driver next to him.
Police identified the other driver as Georgia freshman defensive back Demello Jones.
Mondon was arrested and booked at the Athens-Clarke Co. jail and released on bond.
Mondon played in 13 games for Georgia last season and started 11 games at linebacker, placing second on the team with 68 stops.
