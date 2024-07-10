Georgia football: Trevor Etienne has DUI case resolved, per report
After having faced several misdemeanor charges including DUI after an arrest this offseason, Georgia football player Trevor Etienne had his case resolved under a plea deal, Athens Banner-Herald reports.
The charges of DUI less safe and DUI under 21 were dismissed and Etienne pled no contest to a charge of reckless driving relating to his arrest back in March.
He pled guilty to underage possession of alcohol, failure to maintain lane, and a window tint violation, according to the report.
As a result, Etienne received 12 months of probation and an $852 fine, in addition to a $45 per month supervision fee.
The running back had to complete a substance abuse evaluation, 40 hours of community service, an alcohol risk reduction program, and is subject to random screenings.
Kim Stephens, Etienne's attorney, celebrated the result.
"We're pleased the evidence didn't support the DUI charge to begin with," Stephens said.
"We're pleased the Solicitor's Office saw that and agreed to something that wasn't a DUI."
Etienne projects to be Georgia's starting tailback after transferring from Florida this offseason, where he ran for 15 touchdowns and covered 1,472 yards over the last two seasons.
Georgia has not announced any punishment for Etienne, but it's likely a question that Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart will face when he speaks at SEC Media Days.
Etienne projects to be Georgia's starting tailback after transferring from Florida this offseason, where he ran for 15 touchdowns and covered 1,472 yards over the last two seasons.
The current favorite in the national championship race, Georgia opens the 2024 football season on Aug. 31 against Clemson in Atlanta.
(ABH)
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams