SEC explains Georgia vs. Texas PI call controversy
The SEC has offered an explanation for a critical moment when its officials changed their mind on a controversial defensive pass interference call in the Georgia vs. Texas game on Saturday.
While the conference admitted the original call was incorrect, it also commended the officials for coming to the right decision and condemned Texas fans for throwing debris on the field in the heat of the moment.
“The game officials gathered to discuss the play, which is permitted to ensure the proper penalty is enforced, at which time the calling official reported that he erred, and a foul should not have been called for defensive pass interference,” the SEC said in a statement.
“Consequently, Texas was awarded the ball at the Texas 9 yard line. While the original evaluation and assessment of the penalty was not properly executed, it is unacceptable to have debris thrown on the field at any time.”
Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron intercepted Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and returned the ball inside the 10, but officials called Barron with interference against wide receiver Arian Smith, briefly negating the game-changing turnover.
However, video replay showed that Barron did not interfere with Smith and the call was met with strong protest by Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas fans, who started throwing items onto the field.
Then, after a discussion between the officials, in part allowed by the long delay afforded them by fans throwing debris onto the turf, it was announced that there was, in fact, no penalty on the play.
The conference added that it will review the debris-throwing incident and will consider a possible punishment under the SEC sportsmanship policy.
“The disruption of the game due to debris being thrown onto the field will be reviewed by the Conference office related to SEC sportsmanship policies and procedures,” the SEC said.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wasn't pleased with the penalty being reversed, in part because of the precedent he feels it might set going forward.
"Now you've set a precedent that if you throw a bunch of stuff on the field and endanger athletes, that you got a chance to get your call reversed," he said. "To me, that's dangerous."
