Mykel Williams injury update: Georgia DL's status vs. Auburn
What we know about the availability of Mykel Williams as Georgia and Auburn reveal their final injury report ahead of Saturday’s edition of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams is one of three players the team listed as a game-time decision ahead of the matchup against Auburn.
Williams is seeking to return to action after sustaining an ankle sprain, having played in a limited capacity for this season, and his return would be a major plus for Georgia’s defense.
“Mykel’s coming along nicely,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said this week.
Smart added: “He’s still sore. He’s going to be sore on it. That’s to be understood. When you go play on that and return from that injury, you have to deal with some pain and deal with the soreness, and he’s done a tremendous job with rehab.”
Georgia also listed defensive lineman Jordan Hall as a game-time decision against Auburn, as he looks to come back from leg and lower body injuries.
Offensive lineman Jared Wilson was designated as a game-time decision by Georgia.
Running back Roderick Robinson, linebacker Smael Mondon, and offensive guard Tate Ratledge were listed as out by Georgia ahead of the game.
Auburn designated three players as out against Georgia: defensive backs Tyler Scott and Champ Anthony, and tight end Brandon Frazier.
