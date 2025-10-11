Georgia vs. Auburn prediction: Who wins, and why?
The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry gets renewed this weekend as college football’s Week 7 action kicks off on Saturday. No. 10 Georgia looks to avoid falling to .500 in SEC play, while unranked Auburn is still searching for its first conference win in 2025.
Georgia rebounded from a three-point loss against Alabama to dominate against Kentucky and improve to 2-1 in SEC play, but its margin of error grew smaller with that loss when it comes to the conference championship picture and playoff race.
Auburn is in a far more perilous position, sitting at 0-2 in SEC competition and playing some anemic offense despite the presence of some of the conference’s most-talented wide receivers, ranking among college football’s worst-performing passing attacks.
Georgia has defeated Auburn eight-straight times in this series, and by an average of 18 points per game, but their meeting on The Plains two seasons ago was close, as the Bulldogs needed some late-game heroics from Brock Bowers to pull out a 7-point win.
What can we expect as the Bulldogs pay a visit to the Tigers in this SEC rivalry clash?
Here’s what you should watch for as Georgia and Auburn renew their rivalry, with our updated On SI prediction for the game.
Georgia vs. Auburn prediction: What to watch
1. On the ground
Last season, Georgia was just 15th in the SEC in rushing production per game, but this fall has fared better, placing fifth in the conference with just under 207 yards each time out on the ground and 26th in FBS with nearly 4.8 yards per carry.
Auburn’s run stop is a strength, however, ranking among the 20 best in the country by allowing just 88 yards per game to opposing backs, holding them to a paltry 2.56 yards per attempt, and surrendering only 2 total touchdowns on the ground.
That run defense also played a key role in limiting Marcel Reed in a loss against Texas A&M last time out, signaling a potential strategic advantage as Auburn looks to contain mobile Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton when he wants to take off running.
--
2. At the line
Auburn’s offensive line has been a point of weakness and now it goes against a Georgia pass rush that is still looking to play up to the potential of the talent on the field.
Jackson Arnold was sacked 10 times in the loss at Oklahoma and the Tiger blockers have allowed 21 sacks already through five games, surrendering 4.2 take-downs per game on average, the highest totals of any team in the SEC and the nation, respectively.
Georgia’s front seven, the engine behind the program’s consecutive national titles in recent years, only has 7 sacks so far, and is generating pressure against opposing quarterbacks on just over 28 percent of snaps, 24th worst in the country and the worst in the SEC.
--
3. Stretching the field
Auburn came into the season boasting what appeared to be one of the most dynamic wide receiver rotations in the SEC and in the nation, led by blue-chip transfer Eric Singleton and sophomore Cam Coleman.
But the results haven’t been there, as the lackluster production from the vertical offense stems in part from Arnold’s slow drop-back time, resulting in his being sacked on 40 percent of his pressured drop-backs, the second-highest rate nationally.
Auburn’s line has routinely allowed pressure off the edges that shrinks the pocket before its receivers’ downfield patterns can develop properly, forcing Arnold to search out shorter and riskier throws rather than preferred deep or intermediate routes.
Georgia’s defensive backs will have to stay disciplined and imitate other defenses by bracketing Coleman and limit his impact, but its inconsistent pass rush puts more pressure on a secondary that ranks just 86th nationally coming into this game.
--
Who is favored?
The betting markets are still calling the Bulldogs a favorite, but by a narrower margin given some persistent inconsistencies and playing on the road.
Georgia is a 3.5 point favorite against Auburn, according to the latest game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook entering the weekend.
FanDuel lists the total at 46.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for Georgia at -168 and for Auburn at +142 to win outright.
--
Georgia vs. Auburn prediction: Who wins?
Neither of these offenses are blowing anyone out of the water, especially Auburn’s, and both of these squads have imposing-enough defensive fronts to curtail their respective opponents from moving the ball at will.
Auburn has the bodies to limit Georgia’s damage on the ground and gradually squeeze Stockton’s pocket, and the Bulldogs shouldn’t have too much trouble stopping Arnold from dictating terms by throwing the football.
Both these rivals rank among the worst in the SEC in explosive plays on offense, but each are top-five in rushing yards surrendered per attempt. Georgia grinds one out.
College Football HQ picks...
- Georgia wins 27-20
- Covers the spread
- And hits the over
More: Georgia vs. Auburn score prediction by expert model
--
How to watch Georgia vs. Auburn
When: Sat., Oct. 11
Where: Auburn
Time: 7:30 p.m. Eastern
TV: ABC network
--