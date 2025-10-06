Greg McElroy announces team of the week after ‘miraculous’ win
Greg McElroy’s Sunday recap on Always College Football turned into a celebration of the unthinkable. The ESPN analyst named UCLA his “team of the week” after the Bruins pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the college football season, stunning No. 7 Penn State 42–37 at the Rose Bowl.
The victory snapped a four-game losing streak and marked the first time in 40 years that a team with an 0–4 record or worse defeated an AP top-10 opponent.
McElroy called the win “miraculous,” noting how UCLA flipped its own narrative in less than a week. The program had just fired head coach DeShaun Foster, lost two coordinators, and turned to tight ends coach Jerry Neuheisel to call plays for the first time in his career.
Interim coach Tim Skipper took over a locker room that looked broken seven days earlier and somehow sparked belief. By the end of the afternoon, Neuheisel was carried off the field by his players, and UCLA was the story of the sport.
UCLA’s Complete Turnaround Under Impossible Circumstances
Few teams have ever faced a week of change like the one UCLA endured. Foster’s firing left the program without direction, offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri departed, and Neuheisel was promoted on Tuesday evening to handle play-calling duties.
McElroy praised the Bruins’ ability to “believe” in the new plan, pointing out that Neuheisel had just two days to install a game script and prepare quarterback Nico Iamaleava for Penn State’s elite defense.
The result was a fast, aggressive offense that scored on its first five possessions and bore little resemblance to the group that averaged only 14 points per game through September.
UCLA’s tempo and creativity kept Penn State on its heels from the opening drive. The Bruins executed an onside kick right after their first touchdown, setting the tone for a fearless performance.
Iamaleava ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns, threw for two more, and converted multiple third-and-long plays with scrambles that frustrated one of the country’s best defensive fronts.
UCLA dominated the line of scrimmage, outrushing Penn State 280 to 127, and converted 10 of 16 third downs to control possession. The Bruins’ defense delivered when it mattered most, with defensive back Scooter Jackson’s fourth-and-two stop sealing the game in the final minute. Every phase of the team responded to the moment, showing organization and energy that had been missing all season.
A Defining Moment for UCLA’s Season and Staff
For McElroy, UCLA’s upset wasn’t just about the score; it was about resilience and unity in a week when the program could have folded. He noted that the Bruins “became the fifth team in the AP Poll era to knock off a top-10 opponent after starting 0–4 or worse,” joining historic upsets by UTEP, Tulane, Purdue, and Pitt.
The context made the moment feel bigger than a single win. After weeks of turmoil, Neuheisel’s debut as playcaller became a symbol of possibility for a team and fan base searching for optimism.
It felt like a turning point for a team that rediscovered joy in competition. McElroy’s decision to honor UCLA as his “team of the week” underscored what college football at its best can still deliver: a team no one believed in, finding belief in itself.
UCLA will look to build on its first win of the season when it visits Michigan State on Saturday.