Greg McElroy believes Big Ten team faces ‘toughest test to date’ in Week 5
College football guru Greg McElroy sees the upcoming Week 5 showdown in Seattle as a defining moment for Ohio State. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 1 in the nation and carrying momentum into their Big Ten opener, will head west to face Washington, another unbeaten team with a high-powered offense and a 22-game home winning streak.
During Wednesday’s episode of the Always College Football podcast, McElroy spotlighted the matchup as Ohio State’s biggest challenge so far this season. He praised the Buckeyes’ start but cautioned that the environment and opponent present something different. “At No. 2 [in his Week 5 rankings], it’s the Ohio State Buckeyes. We had them at No. 2 last week. They had a bye last week. They remain unchanged. Still super bullish on what we’ve seen from the Buckeyes up to this point. But I will admit, I think this week’s game might be their toughest test to date,” McElroy said.
He credited Texas, a team Ohio State beat in the opener, but pointed to Washington as a program flying under the radar. “Going on the road, playing against a team that no one’s really been talking about, but I’ve been keeping close tabs on — going to Washington, this will produce a significant challenge. And I think Ohio State will live up to it. But this will be a game in which you’re going to learn quite a bit about what this Ohio State team might be able to do long term,” McElroy added.
Washington Offense Against Ohio State Defense
Few matchups in Week 5 carry the statistical intrigue of Washington’s offensive firepower against Ohio State’s suffocating defense. The Huskies rank second in the nation at 55.7 points per game, leaning on the combination of quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and running back Jonah Coleman. Williams has completed 73.5% of his passes for 778 yards and six touchdowns without an interception. He has also rushed for 220 yards and two scores, proving a difficult dual-threat to contain. Coleman leads the Big Ten in rushing touchdowns with nine and averages 6.8 yards per carry.
Ohio State enters the contest allowing just 5.3 points per game, tied for the national lead. The Buckeyes have not given up a red zone score through three outings, an area where Washington thrives.
Linebacker Arvell Reese has emerged as a key piece of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s plans, particularly when tasked with spying mobile quarterbacks. That assignment could again fall on him as the Buckeyes look to slow Williams’ ability to extend plays.
Ryan Day acknowledged the challenge during his media availability. “A quarterback who can move with the quickness and the acceleration that he moves with is difficult. It’s a challenge. But not only that, he’s very accurate with the football, makes good decisions, doesn’t turn the ball over, extends plays. He’s a weapon in the run game because he can equate numbers. He’s been very accurate. It’s a great challenge for our defense. I think he’s an excellent quarterback, and our defense is going to have to work hard this week to prepare,” Day said.
Buckeyes’ Road Test And Stakes In Seattle
This marks Ohio State’s first road trip of the season after handling Texas, Grambling State and Ohio by a combined score of 121-16. For Day’s group, the trip to Husky Stadium carries both practical and symbolic weight. Washington has won 22 straight at home, the second-longest streak in the country, and is now positioned as a major Big Ten contender in Jedd Fisch’s second season.
Day emphasized that Ohio State must reset after its early-season success. “We know this is going to be a great challenge, being on the road, a very good team. For these guys, this group, it will be our first time on the road. Whatever we’ve done in the first three games means absolutely nothing going into this game. We’ve got to go on the road and get this win,” Day said.
Beyond maintaining an unbeaten start, the matchup could shape the perception of the Buckeyes’ staying power atop the rankings. McElroy framed the contest as one that could reveal whether Ohio State’s dominance will translate deep into the season. As he put it, “This will be a game in which you’re going to learn quite a bit about what this Ohio State team might be able to do long term.”
Ohio State will face Washington on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.