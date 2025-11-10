Greg McElroy names the best running back in college football right now
Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love delivered one of the season’s most electrifying highlights against Navy, breaking free for a 48-yard touchdown that left defenders scattered across the snow-covered field. The play began as a broken run, stalled behind the line of scrimmage, but Love spun through contact, rolled over a tackler without touching the ground, and sprinted untouched to the end zone. It was the kind of moment that defined both his instincts and his explosiveness.
The performance capped another dominant night for Notre Dame, which cruised to a 49-10 victory over Navy for its seventh straight win. Love totaled 94 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, continuing his run of consistency that now includes national recognition. His head coach, Marcus Freeman, said after the game that Love’s production and skill set warrant Heisman Trophy consideration, calling him one of the best players in the country.
As Notre Dame continues its push through November, Love’s balance, speed, and ability to finish runs have transformed the Irish offense into one of the most dynamic in college football. Now, one of the sport’s most respected voices is making his case for Love’s place at the top.
Greg McElroy Says Jeremiyah Love Is the Best Running Back in the Country
On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy praised Love as the most complete running back in the game. “Jeremiyah Love is the best running back in college football,” McElroy said. He expanded on the statement, pointing to Love’s explosive 121-yard, two-touchdown performance on just 14 touches as proof of his rare efficiency. “He is electric with the ball in his hands,” McElroy said. “So much fun to watch. He’s just special.”
McElroy went on to call Love a future first-round NFL Draft pick and a legitimate Heisman Trophy finalist candidate. He emphasized that Love’s instincts and body control separate him from others at his position.
“He thought he was tackled, thought he was down, then boom, he’s out the gate,” McElroy said. “Love watching this young man play. He’s universally considered the best running back in the sport, and yet, I don’t feel like we talk about him nearly enough.”
Love’s combination of vision, acceleration, and power has made him central to Notre Dame’s postseason surge. The Fighting Irish will face Pittsburgh on Saturday at noon ET on ABC.