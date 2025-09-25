Greg McElroy calls out SEC matchup as 'put up or shut up' game in Week 5
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy circled this weekend’s Alabama-Georgia clash as one of the defining matchups of the season. Speaking on Wednesday’s episode of the Always College Football podcast, McElroy labeled the battle between the No. 17 Crimson Tide and the No. 5 Bulldogs as a "put up or shut up" moment for both programs.
Georgia enters the game undefeated at 3-0, while Alabama has recovered from an opening loss with back-to-back wins. The stakes stretch well beyond bragging rights, with College Football Playoff positioning and control of the SEC hierarchy hanging in the balance. Both teams boast proven playmakers, but questions about consistency, execution, and mental toughness have fueled anticipation ahead of Saturday night’s kickoff in Athens.
McElroy explained why this matchup carries weight not just for Georgia, but for Alabama as well. “At No. 5 [in my rankings], it’s the Georgia Bulldogs. They were number four last week. I just flip-flopped the two [with LSU]. Georgia didn’t play. Why is LSU in front of Georgia based on a game against Southeast Louisiana? I’m not really sure... It’s not a referendum on anything Georgia has done up to this point. They’ll get Alabama this weekend. That will be kind of a put up or shut up game for those two teams.”
Alabama Looks To Prove It Can Win On The Road
Alabama has looked comfortable in recent weeks, dominating Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin by a combined score of 111-14. Quarterback Ty Simpson has been sharp, throwing for 862 yards and nine touchdowns with no interceptions, while Germie Bernard has emerged as his top target. But questions linger about whether the Crimson Tide can translate that efficiency away from Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The program has struggled in road environments under coach Kalen DeBoer, going 2-5 in away games since the start of last season. Early deficits have plagued Alabama, who were outscored 66-41 in the first halves of those five road losses.
The Crimson Tide’s season opener, a 31-17 defeat at Florida State, reinforced the concern that slow starts and shaky execution away from home could derail championship hopes.
DeBoer and his staff have emphasized resilience as a point of growth. Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack noted that the team has worked to handle adversity better, while players like Bernard stressed the importance of execution in a hostile setting. Simpson, now more seasoned, said his preparation has improved since the opener. “Having a couple of games under my belt definitely helps understand what I need to do to prepare better, understanding what to do to play better and understand my game better. So it’ll be exciting.”
Georgia’s Balance And Execution Tested By Crimson Tide Defense
Georgia has leaned on quarterback Gunner Stockton’s steady play and a rushing attack led by Nate Frazier to average 470.3 yards and 39 points per game. Stockton has thrown for 721 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions while completing more than 70 percent of his passes. Zachariah Branch has been his top receiver, recording 181 yards and two scores.
The Bulldogs’ defense has been stingy against the run, ranking 17th nationally at 82.7 rushing yards allowed per game. But the Crimson Tide passing offense, which ranks ninth in the nation, presents the stiffest challenge yet.
The Alabama defense, meanwhile, has allowed just 246.3 yards per game overall, including the third-best mark in passing yards allowed. However, lapses on third down and in the red zone could tilt the advantage toward Georgia, which boasts the nation’s fifth-ranked time of possession and an efficient red-zone offense.
The margin for error is slim, as penalties and turnovers can flip a game's outcome. Alabama enters the game with a top-five turnover margin but ranks near the bottom in penalty yards per game. Georgia, conversely, has protected the football less effectively but is among the nation’s most disciplined in avoiding flags.
Both teams understand the significance of the moment. With SEC positioning and playoff implications on the line, Saturday’s primetime showdown carries added pressure. Georgia will host Alabama in Athens on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.