Former Heisman winner issues blunt reality check to Alabama after Georgia loss

Gunner Stockton and the Georgia Bulldogs finally solved the puzzle of their conference rivals to secure a definitive victory in Atlanta. The No. 3 Bulldogs solidified a likely first-round bye in the College Football Playoff by pounding the Alabama Crimson Tide 28-7 on Saturday. This result ended Georgia's four-game losing streak against Alabama in SEC title games and marked the first time head coach Kirby Smart had defeated the program in this setting.

The lopsided nature of the contest stunned observers as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead before cruising to the trophy. The defeat places Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer and his team in a precarious position regarding the postseason.

While the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide entered the weekend believing they were well-positioned for an at-large bid, the 21-point loss created immediate doubt.

The selection committee must now weigh a three-loss Alabama resume against other contenders who did not play or won during championship weekend. DeBoer argued that reaching the title game should not penalize his squad, but the on-field performance left the program vulnerable to elimination.

As the sport prepares for the official bracket reveal, speculation regarding the final 12-team field intensified immediately following the final whistle.

Former Heisman winner delivers blunt assessment on Alabama playoff chances

Mark Ingram II offered a candid reality check for his alma mater following the loss. Despite his deep ties to the program as a former Heisman Trophy winner, the college football analyst argued that the nature of the defeat effectively eliminated the Crimson Tide. He did not mince words when assessing the situation on the postgame broadcast.

“You played Georgia in the SEC Championship,” Ingram said. “You lose by 21. I got too much Bama in me, but you’re out.”

Ingram believes the committee faces a difficult decision regarding the final at-large bids. However, he was clear about which teams he felt deserved the opportunity over a three-loss Alabama squad that struggled in Atlanta. Another former Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, also believes the Tide will be excluded from the playoff.

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson (15) and the Crimson Tide are at risk of missing the College Football Playoff after their loss in the SEC Championship Game. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Now, Miami and Notre Dame both should get in,” Ingram said. “I think that's the decision the committee's going to have to make.”

The analyst pointed to the specific nature of Alabama’s resume flaws as the primary reason for exclusion. He emphasized that performance in critical moments must matter when comparing resumes.

“Alabama has two bad losses,” Ingram said. “And in the championship game, you have to play well in the championship game!”

The on-field statistics supported the critical view that Alabama fell short of playoff-caliber play. Stockton earned MVP honors by completing 20 of 26 passes for 156 yards and three touchdowns while adding 39 rushing yards. The Bulldogs utilized big plays to build their lead, including a blocked punt by Cole Speer that set up a touchdown and an interception by Daylon Everette.

Former Alabama RB Mark Ingram believes that Miami and Notre Dame deserve to be in the CFP over Alabama.



“You played Georgia in the SEC Championship. You lose by 21. I got too much Bama in me, but you’re out. Now, both Miami and Notre Dame should get in.” pic.twitter.com/eRSjOjQ6Vy — Crimson Coverage (@CrimsonCoverage) December 7, 2025

The Alabama offense struggled to move the ball without running back Jam Miller and finished with minus-3 rushing yards. The unit converted just 3 of 13 third-down attempts, leaving the defense on the field for long stretches. DeBoer remained proud of the season despite the result and insisted the game should not detract from their overall body of work.

The committee must now weigh that plea against the dominant showing by Georgia and the arguments for other contenders like the Miami Hurricanes. The debate between rewarding conference finalists versus penalizing losses remains a central theme of this postseason selection process.

Alabama will learn its playoff fate on Sunday during the selection show at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

