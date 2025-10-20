Greg McElroy can't remember when SEC program's offense was better than defense — until now
The Georgia Bulldogs have spent the better part of a decade building their reputation on defense. Under head coach Kirby Smart, they’ve been known for closing windows, limiting explosive plays, and winning through physical control. That image still lingers, but on Saturday night in Athens, the conversation began to shift.
Behind quarterback Gunner Stockton’s precision and toughness, Georgia turned a 35–26 fourth-quarter deficit into a 43–35 win over No. 5 Ole Miss. The Bulldogs outscored the Rebels 17–0 in the final period, continuing a pattern of second-half comebacks that now define their season. It was another show of grit, but the difference this time was unmistakable, the offense carried the night.
Stockton threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns and added another score on the ground, leading a Georgia team that finished with 510 total yards. Tight end Lawson Luckie caught three touchdowns, matching the most by a Bulldog since 2008. The performance caught the attention of ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who admitted this Georgia offense has become something new entirely.
Greg McElroy Calls Georgia’s Offense “Scary”
On Sunday’s episode of Always College Football, McElroy marveled at what he saw from the Bulldogs against Ole Miss. “This Georgia team isn’t flawless, but they’re as gutsy as it gets,” he said. “They outscored an undefeated Miss team 17–0 there in the fourth quarter. They held them off.”
He then raised a question that cut to the heart of Georgia’s evolution. “When was the last time Georgia’s offense was actually scarier than Georgia’s defense? I’m asking myself that question because I can’t think of a time, if I’m going to be honest. It’s always been Georgia’s defense that’s been the most fearful unit on that team. That’s not the case here in 2025, guys. It’s the offense that is scary.”
McElroy credited Stockton for delivering a flawless second half, completing all 12 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns. “He was out of his mind in this game,” McElroy said. “He’s the first quarterback to go 12-for-12 or better in a half against an AP top-five opponent since Aaron Rodgers in 2004. The gutsiness he played with was off the charts.”
Stockton’s poise was matched by Georgia’s decision-making. Smart trusted his quarterback on a key fourth-down conversion late in the third quarter, a simple dive to Josh McCrae that McElroy said “embodied the character of this Georgia football team.”
Bulldogs’ Offense-Defense Balance Signals a Shift in Identity
For years, Georgia’s defensive dominance has been its foundation. On Saturday, the offense took the lead role. Even as the defense stiffened in the final quarter, the night belonged to Stockton and the passing game.
McElroy named Stockton his “Dude of the Week” and said this version of Georgia might win differently than any of Smart’s previous contenders. “Every game these two teams play moving forward has shootout potential,” he said. “This is a phenomenal win for the Georgia Bulldogs, a resilient win yet again. And it’s their offense that might need to carry them the distance this year if they want to go chase a third championship for Kirby Smart.”
The turnaround in the second half reflected that idea. Georgia did not punt, controlled the tempo, and capitalized on Ole Miss’ first sign of offensive hesitation. Stockton connected with Luckie on a 7-yard score for the go-ahead touchdown, then led another drive that ended with a 42-yard field goal from Peyton Woodring to seal the game.
Smart called the result “another day in the SEC,” but McElroy’s assessment suggested it was more than that. The Bulldogs’ identity may be changing in real time. What used to be a defensive fortress now looks like an offense built to take control when it matters most.
Georgia is on a bye this weekend and will meet the Florida Gators in Jacksonville on Nov. 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.