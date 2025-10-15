Greg McElroy calls college football powerhouse 'very real' after Week 7 conference win
Southern California’s long-awaited signature win arrived under the lights at the Coliseum. After falling late at Illinois two weeks ago, the USC Trojans responded with a physical, commanding 31-13 victory over No. 15 Michigan that rekindled confidence in Lincoln Riley’s team and reshaped their Big Ten narrative.
Freshman walk-on running back King Miller ran for 158 yards and a touchdown, quarterback Jayden Maiava threw for 265 yards and two scores, and the Trojans controlled both lines of scrimmage despite missing two starting offensive linemen. Michigan entered with the nation’s seventh-ranked rushing defense, yet USC pounded out 224 yards on the ground, most coming from deep reserves. Makai Lemon’s 12-yard touchdown catch before halftime gave USC separation, and the defense sealed it with two interceptions by Bishop Fitzgerald.
The victory marked USC’s first home win over Michigan since the 2007 Rose Bowl and signaled a toughness long questioned under Riley. For college football analyst Greg McElroy, the performance said everything.
Greg McElroy Says USC Is ‘Very Real’ After Statement Win
On ESPN’s Always College Football podcast, Greg McElroy elevated the Trojans to No. 10 in his national rankings and praised how they overwhelmed Michigan in every phase. “At number 10, huge mover for us this week. They’re up double digits. It’s the USC Trojans,” McElroy said.
“They knock off Michigan, who is 4-2. But it was the way they knocked off Michigan. It could have been worse.”
He referenced USC’s narrow loss at Illinois earlier in the year but argued that the team’s resilience and efficiency proved they belonged among the nation’s elite. “Yes, SC did lose on the road at Illinois. They lost that game by a couple points. They had the lead there with 90 seconds left. They couldn’t hang on, but they were their own worst enemy in many cases in that game,” he said. “So, while that is a tough pill to swallow, I think SC remains very real.”
McElroy noted that USC’s power ratings in Las Vegas validate its surge, adding, “While you might not trust them just yet, and by you, I mean the AP and some others, just watch them. This team has a lot of juice. I have them in the top 10 right now. I think it’s deserved.”
USC’s Physicality, Depth Signal Growth Under Lincoln Riley
The Michigan win provided more than just a ranking boost. It revealed how far Riley’s program has progressed in adapting to Big Ten competition. The Trojans were favored but faced adversity early as star running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders both exited with injuries. In their absence, Miller became the hero, breaking long runs of 49 and 47 yards and scoring the game’s key third-quarter touchdown.
“We really were looking forward to this game, and I thought we attacked it, dominated the football game on all sides,” Riley said. “A gritty, tough performance. You could just feel it with the group.”
Defensively, USC allowed 316 total yards but repeatedly shut down drives with turnovers. Fitzgerald’s two interceptions highlighted a secondary that limited Michigan to just one offensive touchdown before the final quarter.
Riley’s team also displayed rare discipline, committing a season-low three penalties for 31 yards and executing situational football with precision. Kicker Ryon Sayeri’s 54-yard field goal in the fourth quarter effectively ended any Wolverine comeback. The win moved USC to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in Big Ten play, with its first ranked victory at home since 2022.
Analyst J.D. Pickell called the performance “a billboard win that directly shows the arrow is pointing up in Los Angeles.” USC’s offensive balance continues to impress: the Trojans rank No. 2 nationally in total offense (552.3 yards per game) and No. 3 in scoring (45.5 points per game). The defense, while inconsistent, ranks No. 2 nationally in opponent red-zone conversions.
The victory also secured Miller Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors and the Burlsworth Trophy’s walk-on of the week recognition. “King was huge,” Riley said. “He stepped up and made big plays. The moment certainly wasn’t too big for him.”
The Trojans will travel to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in South Bend on Saturday before their second bye week of the season.