Greg McElroy names college football powerhouse that could put up ‘video game numbers’ in 2026

Following the recent conclusion of a season in which several college football bluebloods fell short of their ultimate goal, the national media has shifted its focus to a program in the Pacific Northwest. Analysts are beginning to look past the recent bowl season to identify which roster possesses the depth required to dominate the next calendar year.

ESPN's Greg McElroy highlighted a team that finished the most recent campaign with a respectable 13-2 record despite relying heavily on a remarkably young core of players. This group reached the semifinal round of the postseason before meeting a dominant opponent that halted their momentum in a lopsided affair.

While many fanbases would consider a deep playoff run and a double-digit win total to be the pinnacle of success, those close to this specific program view the achievement as merely a starting point. The internal expectations have shifted from simply participating in the postseason to demanding a championship trophy.

The upcoming roster appears to be constructed with a level of balance that is rarely seen in the modern era of the sport. It features a blend of returning veterans who chose to bypass professional opportunities and highly regarded newcomers who sought out the winning culture established by the coaching staff.

The buzz surrounding this team reached a new height this week when a prominent national commentator described the group as a collection of talent that resembles something out of a digital simulation. He noted that the sheer volume of high-caliber players at the most critical position on the field provides a level of security that few other schools can match.

With a recruiting philosophy that emphasizes continuous improvement and a relentless pursuit of elite athletes, this program is positioning itself as the standard by which all other contenders are measured. The transition from a rising power to an established juggernaut seems to be nearing completion as the next season approaches.

During a recent episode of his podcast Always College Football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy explained why the Ducks are currently operating on a different level than the rest of the country. He noted that what Dan Lanning is building in Eugene is "continuing to just get a little better and a little better and a little better and a little better."

While the team reached the semifinals last year, McElroy suggests that "for Dan Lanning and this young nucleus of talent, that was the appetizer." He believes the upcoming depth chart is "almost offensive to how balanced they're going to be" and compared the roster to "the kind of roster that you build in a video game when you turn the salary cap off."

McElroy focused heavily on the luxury of the quarterback room, specifically the return of Dante Moore, who chose "to bypass the NFL to return for another year." The analyst noted that "that alone might make this team a top three team," but the situation became even more substantial when Dylan Raiola transferred into the program.

The former Alabama QB pointed out that Lanning now has two players who "could start on some NFL teams or at least be in a rookie camp and probably be pretty impressive." This creates a unique dynamic where the program has a built-in insurance policy at the most important position on the field.

The analyst described the situation as "the ultimate luxury" for a coaching staff looking to win a national title. He explained the relationship between the two star quarterbacks by saying, "It's like driving a Rolls Royce and having a Ferrari behind it just in case the Rolls gets a flat tire."

With Moore providing veteran poise and Raiola offering elite talent as a backup option, the Ducks appear to have solved the biggest hurdle facing most modern contenders.

The Ducks open their 2026 campaign against the Boise State Broncos at home on Saturday, Sept. 5.

