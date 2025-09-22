Greg McElroy explains why SEC program is a national championship contender after Week 4
The Oklahoma Sooners made a loud statement in their first SEC road test, beating Auburn 24-17 behind a defense that sacked former Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold nine times. John Mateer, who transferred from Washington State to replace Arnold, led the game-winning drive and capped it with a 9-yard touchdown run with under five minutes left.
While Mateer’s composure sealed the win, it was Oklahoma’s defense that defined the night. Defensive linemen combined for eight and a half sacks, and R Mason Thomas added a late safety to secure the victory.
Auburn managed just 67 rushing yards, and Arnold finished with minus-11 yards on the ground despite throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown. For head coach Brent Venables, who reclaimed defensive play-calling duties this season, it was validation that the Sooners can win with toughness at the line of scrimmage.
On Monday’s episode of his Always College Football podcast, ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy underscored that shift. “We have talked a lot about John Matier and the advancements that Oklahoma has made offensively — understandably so, they’re so much better than they were a year ago. But Oklahoma’s defense is what makes them a national championship contender.”
Oklahoma Defense Shows Championship-Level Potential
McElroy praised the pass rush that dominated Auburn’s offensive line. “The amount of relentless pressure they were able to create, the confusion they forced on Jackson Arnold, making him hold the ball and hold the ball, it led to 10 sacks — the most in the history of the program. Some places now say nine. Who cares? Whatever it was, it was an unbelievable performance from that defense,” he said.
Cam Coleman’s big plays exposed a true freshman cornerback, but McElroy stressed the unit’s resilience. “Outside of that one individual who had a hard time covering one of the best wideouts in the game, everyone else was really solid from start to finish.”
He highlighted how Oklahoma doubled Arnold’s average pressure rate without relying on heavy blitzing, a major departure from past schemes. “They got home with a standard pass rush on eight of those nine or 10 sacks. That’s pretty amazing.”
Venables’ emphasis on defensive line play was evident. “We talked about going into the game, the only nonnegotiable that has to happen for us to win this game is when the storyline has to say y’all (defensive linemen) played your butt off,” he said. The Sooners delivered, holding Auburn to 287 total yards while recording 13 tackles for loss.
John Mateer Provides Steady Hand In SEC Debut
Though overshadowed by the defense, Mateer did enough to keep Oklahoma’s offense afloat against a strong Auburn secondary. He finished 24 of 36 for 271 yards and a touchdown, with two long completions wiped away by penalties. His decisive run on the game-winning drive showcased the dual-threat ability that made him one of the most coveted transfers of the offseason.
McElroy noted that the Sooners still have questions along the offensive line and will need more balance against the SEC’s best defenses. But he emphasized that Mateer’s efficiency and the defense’s dominance give the Sooners a championship formula. “Even if the offense isn’t its normal top-shelf self, they can still find ways to win. That’s the makeup of a high-quality football team,” he said.
For Venables, the win was a reminder that Oklahoma’s identity now leans on defense. “Proud of our players: the determination, the resolve, the grit, the ability to overcome, keep fighting back, keep striking,” he said. With two wins over ranked teams already, the Sooners have forced their way into the playoff conversation.
Oklahoma will enter its bye week unbeaten before hosting Kent State on Oct. 4 at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.