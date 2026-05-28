Greg McElroy Names College Football’s No. 1 Defensive Line Entering 2026 Season

Head coach Dan Lanning has built a lot of things in Eugene, but nothing quite like this. The Oregon Ducks enter 2026 with what ESPN's Greg McElroy is calling the best defensive line in college football, and it wasn't a close call.

All four starters, A'Mauri Washington, Bear Alexander, Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, were NFL draft eligible. All four chose to come back, and that kind of group decision is almost unheard of in the modern era of college football.

McElroy released his top-10 defensive line rankings for the 2026 season through his Always College Football podcast, and Oregon sat alone at No. 1. Texas at No. 2, with Notre Dame, Clemson and Ole Miss rounding out the top five.

Why Oregon's defensive line stands alone

Washington is the anchor. The 6-foot-3, 330-pound senior earned first-team All-American honors in 2025 after posting 33 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a team-high eight pass deflections. He received a projected second-round grade from the NFL College Advisory Committee before deciding to return.

"He was arguably the most disruptive interior lineman in the Big Ten last year. He also batted eight passes. That's the most among defensive tackles in the FBS," said McElroy.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (52) reacts with fans after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Alexander provides a second interior force, while Tuioti and Uiagalelei are a combined nightmare off the edge. Tuioti recorded 9.5 sacks in 2025. Uiagalelei piled up 10.5 sacks in 2024. McElroy noted, "You have two top-10 edge defenders. You also have two top-10 interior defenders."

That combination simply does not exist anywhere else in the country right now. In my top returning defensive tackles in college football article, Alexander slots in at No. 4, and Washington is at No. 2.

Oregon's 2026 ceiling, what comes next

New defensive coordinator Chris Hampton takes over the role after serving as co-DC from 2023 to 2025. McElroy said Hampton spent all spring insisting this group can be the best defense in the country, not just the best line.

The one variable worth monitoring is Tony Cumberland, who missed spring practice following a car accident. His status remains uncertain, though he is expected to contribute in some capacity this fall.

Defensive coordinator Chris Hampton, right, is now in charge of one of the best defensive lines in the country. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

D'Antre Robinson, a transfer addition, gives Hampton interior depth behind Washington and Alexander. The infrastructure is there even if Cumberland's availability stays unclear.

McElroy's assessment left little room for debate on which team has the best line, "With or without Cumberland, it's not a close call. This is probably the best defensive line in the sport."