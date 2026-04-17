Ranking College Football’s Best Returning Defensive Tackles in 2026

Offensive coordinators have spent years scheming up ways to neutralize big bodies up front with more spread, more tempo, more empty backfields. It hasn't worked.

The interior defensive line is as important as it's ever been, and the group returning for 2026 is loaded. These aren't just space-eaters anymore. The best defensive tackles in college football are now primary sources of backfield disruption, and the names on this list prove it.

Evaluation focuses on players who possess the combination of lower-body power and technical refinement required to reset the line of scrimmage on every snap.

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Honorable Mention

Keanu Tanuvasa, BYU Cougars

24-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'4", 300 lbs.

2025: 25 tkls, 2.0 sacks, 4.5 TFL

BYU Cougars defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) reacts to a fourth-down defensive stop against the Utah Utes at LaVell Edwards Stadium. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Tanuvasa's path to becoming one of the better interior technicians in the Big 12 is unlike anyone else on this list. A Mission Viejo, California native whose father, Shawn, played at Utah, he served a two-year LDS mission after high school before ever taking a college snap, then went on to earn CFN Freshman All-America honorable mention in his first year at Utah in 2023.

After earning All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2024 despite missing six games with injury, he transferred to BYU and started all 14 games last season, finishing with 25 tackles, 4.5 TFLs, and 2.0 sacks. He now has 38 career games and 33 career starts across four seasons. The guy understands leverage as well as anyone at the position, and his 16.5 career TFLs tell that story.

Ranking Top 10 Returning Defensive Tackles for the 2026 Season

10. Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, South Carolina Gamecocks

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'3", 311 lbs.

2025: 18 tkls, 1.0 TFL

Dindy brings one of the more interesting backstories on this list. A Lakeland, Florida native and 2022 Under Armour All-American who doubled as a state champion discus thrower in high school, he spent three seasons at Texas A&M before transferring to South Carolina in January 2025.

He appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks, making his lone start at LSU, and logged a career-high six tackles against Missouri. The production was modest, but the presence was real.

This is a 311-pound redshirt senior pursuing a sports media degree with designs on becoming a pastor, which tells you something about what he brings to a locker room. South Carolina's defensive front needs his veteran leadership as much as his mass heading into 2026.

9. C.J. Fite, Arizona State Sun Devils

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'2", 305 lbs.

2025: 29 tkls, 1.0 sack, 6.5 TFL, 1 FF

Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman C.J. Fite (99) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fite was a two-way player at Tatum High School in Texas, lining up on both the offensive and defensive lines, and was the District 6-3A D-I Defensive MVP as a junior. He was one of the first commits to the new ASU coaching staff, and he's delivered on every bit of that early trust. Once he plants in the A-gap, he is nearly impossible to move: a 6'2", 305-pound low-center-of-gravity problem for interior blockers.

Named team captain for 2026 and already a Preseason All-Big 12 first-team selection, he finished 2025 with 29 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, a sack, and a forced fumble. His 38 career games include starts in every game across his final two seasons, making him one of the most experienced interior defenders in the conference.

8. Will Echoles, Ole Miss Rebels

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'3", 310 lbs.

2025: 68 tkls, 5.0 sacks, 11.0 TFL

Echoles is a Mississippi kid through and through. The 4A Mississippi Mr. Football winner out of Houston, Miss. played both sides of the ball in high school, lining up at defensive line and offensive line for a squad he helped rush for nearly 3,500 yards in a single season. He chose Ole Miss over Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, and Missouri, and wasted no time making the Rebels look smart for landing him.

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles (52) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Born in August 2006, he is legitimately one of the youngest players on this entire list, and he put up 68 tackles, 11.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks as a sophomore in 2025, leading all Ole Miss defensive linemen in stops. He possesses the frame to play the nose but is mobile enough to slide out to the three-technique in sub-packages.

Head coach Pete Golding said it plainly during spring OTAs: "This league to me is up front. If we're going to invest in players, you better have a role for them." Echoles has earned his.

7. Justin Scott, Miami Hurricanes

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'4", 303 lbs.

2025: 26 tkls, 1.0 sack, 6.5 TFL, 1 FF

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott (5) walks off the field after the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Chicago kid from St. Ignatius College Prep made himself known in a hurry. Scott played in all 16 games for the Hurricanes, including three tackles in the CFP National Championship Game against Indiana, and was at his best when the schedule got hardest. He delivered a dominant outing against Syracuse with four tackles and a pair of TFLs, then followed it up against Virginia Tech with four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

His forced fumble came in the season opener against Notre Dame. For a sophomore making his first real run as a starter, that kind of résumé is genuinely impressive. He's the foundational piece for a 2026 Miami defensive front that I expect to be among the nation's best.

6. Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami Hurricanes

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'3", 325 lbs.

2025: 31 tkls, 4.5 sacks, 9.0 TFL

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) eludes the rush of Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Ahmad Moten Sr. (99) during the 2025 Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Fort Lauderdale's own. Moten grew up right down the road from Coral Gables and helped lead Cardinal Gibbons to back-to-back Florida state championships in 2020 and 2021 before committing to stay home and play for the Hurricanes.

He's spent four years delivering on that investment. Starting all 14 games in 2025, he recorded 31 tackles, 9.0 TFLs, and 4.5 sacks while earning All-ACC honors. His job is to keep blockers occupied so the linebackers can fly around free, and he does it as well as anyone in the conference. With Bain and Mesidor both gone to the NFL, Moten is now the headliner on a Miami defensive line that has real championship ambitions in 2026.

5. Jamarious Brown, Ole Miss Rebels

21-year-old redshirt junior in 2026; 6'1", 315 lbs.

2025: 24 tkls, 1.0 sack, 2.5 TFL

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Jamarious Brown (96) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brown was among the players who met with the media during Ole Miss's spring OTAs, and the message from the defensive line room was simple: this group is figuring out who it is. Coming off a foot injury that derailed part of his 2025 season, he says he's recaptured his edge heading into the spring.

"Everybody's adapting and learning the way we practice," Brown said. "It's really exciting to see when we get toward the season how we all develop and how we all come together and play." While his numbers were modest last fall, Brown does the foundational work that winning defenses are built around: eating double teams, maintaining gap discipline, letting everyone around him operate clean. The production will come. He's only a redshirt junior.

4. Bear Alexander, Oregon Ducks

23-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'3", 302 lbs.

2025: 50 tkls, 1.0 sack, 6.5 TFL

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrates a fumble recovery. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alexander's decision to return to Eugene for one more run is one of the better stories in the Big Ten this offseason. A four-school journey that ran through Georgia, USC, and a redshirt season before landing in Oregon produced a genuine breakthrough in 2025: All-Big Ten second team, 50 tackles, and a 73.3 PFF defensive grade across 581 snaps. He was at his best with the game on the line.

In October against Indiana, he matched his career high with six tackles and 2.0 TFLs. Against USC in November, he generated a season-high four pressures. He's credited with 18 total pressures by PFF, fourth-most on the team. Oregon already has one of the better defensive fronts in the country, and Alexander's return alongside A'Mauri Washington makes it a genuine problem for offensive coordinators.

2. David Stone, Oklahoma Sooners

20-year-old junior in 2026; 6'3", 310 lbs.

2025: 42 tkls, 1.5 sacks, 8.0 TFL

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone (0) against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the CFP National Playoff First Round. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The comparisons to Gerald McCoy were always going to follow a five-star defensive tackle from Oklahoma. Stone spent his freshman year mostly watching, logging under 100 snaps while everyone wondered when the Del City product would actually show up.

He showed up in 2025. Charging onto Owen Field with the state flag in hand, Stone put together a sophomore campaign that validated every bit of the hype: 42 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and a consistent presence as the most disruptive interior lineman on a defense that reached the College Football Playoff. He was also quietly becoming a leader, routinely invoking championship standards in the locker room and holding himself accountable when the team fell short. Spring 2026 is being talked about as the stage on which Stone fully announces himself. At 20 years old, the ceiling on this kid is genuinely hard to put a number on.

2. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon Ducks

21-year-old senior in 2026; 6'3", 330 lbs.

2025: 33 tkls, 1.5 sacks, 4.5 TFL, 8 PBU

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After earning All-Big Ten third-team honors and starting all 15 games in 2025, Washington recorded 33 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, and 8 pass breakups, the most by any defensive lineman in the entire FBS and tied for sixth among all Big Ten players regardless of position.

Pro Football Focus graded him at 80.0 overall with an 83.8 run-defense grade, and he generated 22 total pressures across 656 snaps, third-most on the team. His best moment came in Oregon's double-overtime road win at No. 3 Penn State, where he matched his career high with five tackles and assisted on a TFL. He was also a featured voice at Oregon's spring scrimmage in April, part of a Duck program that has bet heavily on this defensive front to carry them back to the Playoff. Washington doesn't chase the spotlight. He just makes the guy across from him go home early.

1. Tyrique Tucker, Indiana Hoosiers

22-year-old redshirt senior in 2026; 6'0", 302 lbs.

2025: 40 tkls, 6.0 sacks, 12.0 TFL

Indiana's Tyrique Tucker (95) lifts the trophy on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tucker's season was absurd for an interior lineman. He recorded two sacks in a single game against Illinois as Indiana held the Illini to just two yards rushing, set a career high with seven tackles at Iowa, and finished the year earning third-team All-America honors from the AP and first-team All-Big Ten recognition from both the coaches and media. None of it happened by accident. Tucker is a walk-on-turned-All-American who transferred from James Madison, followed coach Curt Cignetti to Bloomington, and has methodically turned himself into one of the best defensive tackles in the country.

His linebacker, Isaiah Jones, put it well in spring camp: "Tuck, just his maturity level, he has really stepped up leading the young guys in the defensive line room, being a leader on the team and stepping outside of the d-line room is what we have seen the most. He's not just trying to coach the d-line, he is encouraging the safeties and linebackers, the ends, and being more of a team leader." That's the kind of player who makes an entire defense better.