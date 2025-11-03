Greg McElroy names college football program that’s still alive in the CFP race
Oklahoma’s 33-27 victory over Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium wasn’t just another road win. It was survival. The Sooners forced three turnovers and used a relentless defensive effort to stay alive in the College Football Playoff chase, a result that reshaped the postseason outlook across the SEC.
On Sunday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy emphasized that Oklahoma’s performance proved its legitimacy as a playoff contender. “The Sooners are still very much alive and they win what was the playoff game of the week,” McElroy said. His point was clear: the win kept Oklahoma relevant while effectively eliminating Tennessee from contention.
The game had everything—a hostile environment, a streak-breaking road win, and a defense that made up for offensive inconsistencies. Oklahoma didn’t win pretty, but it won when it mattered most. That’s the kind of victory playoff hopefuls need in November.
Oklahoma’s Defense, Kicking Game Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
McElroy credited the Sooners for grinding out a win despite offensive struggles. “They were outgained by over 150 yards and had run half as many plays, and yet they had the lead,” he said. “Because of these turnovers, even though Oklahoma was outplayed there in the first half, they were able to turn those turnovers into some points.”
Oklahoma’s defense set the tone early. R Mason Thomas returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown, the longest in school history. Defensive pressure forced three turnovers from Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, whose first-half mistakes were pivotal. “You got to give great credit and respect to the Sooners’ defense,” McElroy said. “They forced three turnovers, and that’s what won the game.”
Kicker Tate Sandell added one of the best individual performances of the season, drilling four field goals, including three from beyond 50 yards. McElroy called his accuracy “massive,” noting that field position and special teams execution were decisive factors.
Quarterback John Mateer finished with 159 passing yards and 80 on the ground, including the game-clinching touchdown run in the final minutes. The Sooners’ run game, led by Mateer and Xavier Robinson, finally found rhythm late, closing out a hostile night in Knoxville.
Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC) enters its bye week rejuvenated and still in control of its postseason path. The Sooners will travel to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15.