College Football HQ

Greg McElroy names college football program that’s still alive in the CFP race

Oklahoma stayed alive in the College Football Playoff race after Greg McElroy highlighted its win over Tennessee.

Matt De Lima

ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy believes that with their win on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners will live to fight another day in pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth.
ESPN college football analyst Greg McElroy believes that with their win on Saturday, the Oklahoma Sooners will live to fight another day in pursuit of a College Football Playoff berth. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oklahoma’s 33-27 victory over Tennessee on Saturday at Neyland Stadium wasn’t just another road win. It was survival. The Sooners forced three turnovers and used a relentless defensive effort to stay alive in the College Football Playoff chase, a result that reshaped the postseason outlook across the SEC.

On Sunday’s episode of ESPN’s Always College Football, analyst Greg McElroy emphasized that Oklahoma’s performance proved its legitimacy as a playoff contender. “The Sooners are still very much alive and they win what was the playoff game of the week,” McElroy said. His point was clear: the win kept Oklahoma relevant while effectively eliminating Tennessee from contention.

The game had everything—a hostile environment, a streak-breaking road win, and a defense that made up for offensive inconsistencies. Oklahoma didn’t win pretty, but it won when it mattered most. That’s the kind of victory playoff hopefuls need in November.

Oklahoma’s Defense, Kicking Game Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

McElroy credited the Sooners for grinding out a win despite offensive struggles. “They were outgained by over 150 yards and had run half as many plays, and yet they had the lead,” he said. “Because of these turnovers, even though Oklahoma was outplayed there in the first half, they were able to turn those turnovers into some points.”

Oklahoma’s defense set the tone early. R Mason Thomas returned a fumble 71 yards for a touchdown, the longest in school history. Defensive pressure forced three turnovers from Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar, whose first-half mistakes were pivotal. “You got to give great credit and respect to the Sooners’ defense,” McElroy said. “They forced three turnovers, and that’s what won the game.”

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer
Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer (10) didn't post great numbers against Tennessee on Saturday, but he and the Sooners came away with the win. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker Tate Sandell added one of the best individual performances of the season, drilling four field goals, including three from beyond 50 yards. McElroy called his accuracy “massive,” noting that field position and special teams execution were decisive factors.

Quarterback John Mateer finished with 159 passing yards and 80 on the ground, including the game-clinching touchdown run in the final minutes. The Sooners’ run game, led by Mateer and Xavier Robinson, finally found rhythm late, closing out a hostile night in Knoxville.

Oklahoma (7-2, 3-2 SEC) enters its bye week rejuvenated and still in control of its postseason path. The Sooners will travel to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 15.

Read more on College Football HQ

feed

Published
Matt De Lima
MATT DE LIMA

Matt De Lima is a veteran sports writer and editor with 15+ years of experience covering college football, the NFL, NBA, WNBA, and MLB. A Virginia Tech graduate and two-time FSWA finalist, he has held roles at DraftKings, The Game Day, ClutchPoints, and GiveMeSport. Matt has built a reputation for his digital-first approach, sharp news judgment and ability to deliver timely, engaging sports coverage.

Home/News