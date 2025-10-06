Greg McElroy names college football quarterback ‘playing out of his mind’
Doak Campbell Stadium brought noise, tension, and a rivalry edge. That is the stage Greg McElroy used on Sunday night to elevate the Miami Hurricanes and the quarterback driving their surge. On Always College Football, the ESPN analyst opened with the big-picture verdict, saying, “Miami is on a mission,” and reminding listeners his show was “probably the first that said, ‘Yeah, I think Miami is the best team in the country.’” Then he drilled into the reason the offense now scares defenses on every snap: Carson Beck.
In a 28–22 win that felt far more lopsided for three quarters, Beck went 20 of 27 for 241 yards and four touchdowns while operating with total calm in a hostile setting.
McElroy’s description matched the tape. He praised Beck’s poise and comfort, then stamped it with a line that resonates in October: “Carson Beck is playing out of his mind right now.”
Miami leaned on a run game and an offensive line that “kept Beck’s jersey clean,” then layered in shot plays as Florida State tightened its safeties. The blend looked veteran, explosive, and sustainable — exactly what you want from a contender surging into conference play.
Greg McElroy: ‘Carson Beck Is Playing Out Of His Mind’
McElroy framed the night around play-action mastery and vertical precision. “You look at 20 of 27, 241, four touchdowns, no picks,” he said, but the deeper key was how Miami punished aggressive run fits: “It’s getting the play-action going, creating big plays.” He noted Beck went 11 of 14 for 151 yards off play action, then emphasized the downfield leap.
Entering the game, Beck was “just three of 15 on throws that traveled 40 yards downfield.” Against Florida State, he hit two such completions in the first half alone and narrowly missed another 40-plus-yard strike on a terrific defensive play. The throws to CJ Daniels and Malachi Toney were “perfectly on the money.”
McElroy also spotlighted how the perimeter has evolved. Early this fall, Toney “kind of announced his arrival” versus Notre Dame. Now, “his ability to stretch the field has become very real,” forcing coverage changes that open intermediate windows for Daniels and create more favorable run looks. This is what a layered offense looks like when the quarterback is in rhythm, the line is sturdy, and the shots are falling.
For McElroy, the takeaway was simple and emphatic: “Carson Beck is playing as well as anybody in the country at quarterback right now.”
Miami’s Defensive Discipline And Complete Profile Separate The Top Tier
The other side of McElroy’s case was Miami’s defensive maturity. He contrasted past issues with this group’s control, saying they play with the same aggression but “they don’t get got.” With two impact linemen driving pressure, the Hurricanes rarely had to gamble on the back end, and “when they blitz, they blitz hard.”
He pointed to Florida State’s cadence and trick looks: “the fourth down where they look to the sideline, snap” and how it “led to an interception” against this defense. That is what sound structure and communication look like in critical moments.
From there, McElroy zoomed out. He said Miami “held up pretty well” in the secondary, reiterated that the team “is on a mission,” and labeled the Hurricanes “the most complete team in college football right now.” In his current top tier, “they and Ohio State have kind of separated a bit, with Oregon nipping at their heels,” with “a gap… between those top three and everybody else.” It was both a performance review and a projection. With Beck’s deep-ball jump, Toney’s vertical threat, Daniels’ reliability, and a defense turning opponent surprises into empty possessions, Miami owns balance that lasts.
Miami will host Louisville on Oct. 17.