Greg McElroy names the ‘most complete’ college football team he's seen in a long time

The final matchup of the college football season brings intensified scrutiny as analysts break down every angle of the title game. Former quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy took to the microphone on a recent episode of his Always College Football podcast to offer his evaluation of the two programs left standing.

His assessment moved beyond simple win-loss records to examine the fundamental construction of the rosters set to collide at Hard Rock Stadium.

While breaking down the championship preview, McElroy directed significant praise toward the undefeated Big Ten champions. He highlighted their statistical dominance and the flawless nature of their performance throughout the postseason run.

The analyst pointed to their ability to execute in every phase of the game without showing the typical weaknesses that often plague even elite programs.

McElroy did not hold back when describing the caliber of football played by the No. 1 seed this year. After reviewing game footage and analyzing metrics, he elevated this group above nearly every other squad in recent memory. His comments suggest that the upcoming battle in South Florida features a standard of excellence that the sport has not witnessed in quite a while.

Greg McElroy praises Hoosiers dominance ahead of title game

McElroy identified the Indiana Hoosiers as the squad setting a new standard for perfection on the gridiron. The analyst explained that his conclusion came after a deep study of the film and the data. He noted that despite searching for flaws, the Hoosiers present a resume that lacks the glitches often seen in championship contenders.

"Look, I've watched the tape. I've crunched the numbers," McElroy said. "I keep coming back to one fundamental truth, and it's that Indiana is the most complete team I've seen in college football in a very, very long time."

McElroy went a step further regarding the historical significance of the roster built by head coach Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan. He suggested their work "belongs in many ways in the Smithsonian" and compared the on-field product to a "Madden simulation that's set on rookie difficulty."

One of the program's unsung leaders, Indiana Hoosiers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, began working alongside head coach Curt Cignetti in 2016. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

At the controls of this video-game offense is Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza. McElroy drew a lofty parallel between Mendoza and the quarterback who led the 2019 LSU Tigers to a title. He stated that Mendoza feels like "one of, if not the best quarterbacks we've seen in college football since Joe Burrow" in terms of efficiency.

He noted that with a completion percentage over 73 percent, any incompletion makes "everyone in the stadium gasp." This precision is most lethal when Mendoza targets receiver Elijah Sarratt. McElroy claimed that when those two find a rhythm, no cornerback can stop it. He added that leaving them in a one-on-one matchup in the red zone means "you might as well just send the extra point team out."

The offense is supported by a defensive unit that McElroy described as "masterminds on the field." He pointed to the team's +21 turnover margin as a statistic that should terrify opponents.

The ESPN analyst vividly described the defense not just as stopping teams, but as taking "your lunch money, your car keys, and then they take your pride." He characterized the unit as "a bunch of robots designed by a guy who hates fun and loves efficiency" due to their lack of penalties and missed tackles.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) has thrown for 3,349 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions, adding another 284 yards and six scores on the ground this season. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Ultimately, McElroy views the Hoosiers as a "Swiss watch" where every tiny component moves in perfect synchronization. He described their RPO game as a "scalpel" rather than a gimmick. To him, the movement of the ball under Cignetti feels less like a physical struggle and "like a mathematical law."

The Indiana Hoosiers will face the Miami Hurricanes in the CFP National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

