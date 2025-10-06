Greg McElroy names SEC quarterback rising in Heisman race
Alabama’s latest win over Vanderbilt offered another look at the transformation happening in Tuscaloosa, and Ty Simpson is at the center of it. The Crimson Tide quarterback threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns on 23-of-30 passing in a 30–14 victory, his third game in four weeks completing better than 75 percent of his throws.
During his Always College Football podcast, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy said the performance showed Simpson was “rapidly ascending into the top tier of college quarterbacks” and “rapidly ascending in the Heisman conversation.”
Simpson’s command of the offense stood out against a Vanderbilt defense that forces opponents to earn every yard. The Crimson Tide built drives methodically, leaning on quick reads, balance, and timing rather than sheer explosiveness. The result was a game that never felt out of control, even after an early interception. Alabama adjusted, settled in, and pulled away behind a poised quarterback who never looked rattled.
Ty Simpson’s Confidence Drives Alabama’s Offensive Revival
McElroy described Alabama’s approach as a “coaching clinic,” crediting the staff for tailoring the attack to Simpson’s evolving skill set. Earlier this season, he did most of his damage over the middle. Against Vanderbilt, he expanded the field, throwing confidently to the perimeter and stretching the defense horizontally.
Leadership has been another key element in Simpson’s rise. After being sacked four times, he refused to shift blame, saying, “The four sacks, that’s unacceptable. My guys work so hard up front. I’ve got to have their back and not take sacks when I’m trying to make plays.”
He also criticized his lone interception, calling it “ridiculous.”
That level of accountability and self-awareness is why teammates have followed his lead. Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor said after the game that Simpson’s play is “Heisman-level,” noting that his calm presence keeps the unit focused.
Ty Simpson's Heisman Campaign Taking Shape in Real Time
Simpson’s development has become the defining story of Alabama’s season, and Greg McElroy made that clear while breaking down the Crimson Tide’s win. The ESPN analyst said Simpson is “rapidly ascending in the Heisman conversation,” crediting his ability to lead with calm, adjust on the fly, and turn structure into rhythm.
It is not just the accuracy that stands out, but how he has grown into complete control of Kalen DeBoer’s system. Alabama’s offense no longer relies on explosive plays or chaos; it now runs through a quarterback who dictates tempo and timing with precision.
McElroy emphasized that Simpson’s rise stems from refinement, not flash. His progress on outside throws has expanded the offense, keeping defenses honest and giving Alabama’s receivers room to create. That balance, along with consistent decision-making and composure in tight situations, is what makes Simpson’s ascent so credible.
His chemistry with Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, and Isaiah Horton reflects a unit in sync, and his leadership has stabilized a program still adjusting to new voices. If he continues to pair efficiency with command, the Heisman conversation will not be speculation for long.
Alabama is on the road this week against No. 14 Missouri on Saturday..