Greg McElroy Names Struggling College Football Program with 'Major Upside'

The James Franklin era is underway in Blacksburg as he takes over the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Franklin arrives with a strong résumé built over 12 seasons at Penn State Nittany Lions, where he compiled a 104-45 record and consistently kept the program in national relevance. He led Penn State to a College Football Playoff appearance last season, reaching the semifinals before falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game decided in the final seconds.

Penn State reached the semifinals before falling to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a game decided in the final seconds. Despite that success, expectations entering the following season were high, with Penn State beginning the year ranked No. 2 nationally. However, a 3-3 start led to Franklin’s dismissal.

Despite that success, expectations quickly escalated. Penn State entered the following season ranked No. 2 nationally, but a 3-3 start led to Franklin’s dismissal. That outcome says more about the pressure of elite programs than it does about Franklin’s overall ability as a coach.

Incoming head coach James Franklin speaks to fans. | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Now, the situation is entirely different. Virginia Tech has not recorded a nine-win season since 2017, which creates a much lower baseline for success. That contrast is exactly why this move has a chance to work. Instead of chasing perfection, Franklin is now tasked with building progress.

On "Always College Football," Greg McElroy described Franklin’s position as unique while highlighting the potential of the program.

"It's a unique point in his career," McElroy said. "He had suitors, but said, 'I'm going to go back to an area of the country that I've had great success in the past. But if you look at what Virginia Tech has been at times. In my lifetime, really throughout the 2000s under Frank Beamer, this is a program with major, major upside. Franklin made this move due to a tremendous financial commitment."

McElroy also pointed to the historical strength of Virginia Tech under Frank Beamer, emphasizing the program’s long-term upside. That context matters because this is not a complete rebuild from nothing. Virginia Tech has proven it can be a high-level program when the right structure is in place.

The biggest difference for Franklin will be the level of pressure. At Penn State, anything short of playoff contention was viewed as a disappointment.

At Virginia Tech, the expectations are more manageable, which creates a more realistic path to success in the short term.

That does not mean the challenge is easy. The modern landscape of college football requires more than just coaching stability. NIL and the transfer portal have reshaped how quickly programs can rise. Without financial commitment, even the best coaching hires struggle to compete consistently.

Virginia Tech appears ready to meet that challenge. If the program is willing to invest at a competitive level, it immediately raises the ceiling of what Franklin can accomplish.

There is also a structural advantage in play. Competing in the ACC provides a more forgiving path compared to the weekly grind of the SEC or Big Ten. That does not guarantee success, but it does create more opportunities to build momentum and confidence early.

Ultimately, this move represents a reset for both sides. Franklin gets a chance to redefine how he is viewed, while Virginia Tech gains a coach with a proven track record of building winners. The key will not be instant success, but visible progress and a clear identity.

If that happens, this situation could shift quickly from a fresh start to one of the more effective rebuilds in college football.

In that process, Franklin could go from being defined by how things ended at Penn State to being remembered for how he rebuilt a program in Blacksburg.