Greg McElroy names powerhouse program will be 'one and done' in College Football Playoff
Oklahoma has positioned itself on the cusp of returning to the College Football Playoff, but not everyone is convinced the Sooners can last long once they get there. ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, speaking on Always College Football, questioned whether Brent Venables’ team has enough offensive firepower to compete with the nation’s elite.
Despite the Sooners’ suffocating defense, McElroy believes Oklahoma will struggle to keep up on the scoreboard if its offense doesn’t evolve.
“Given the talent of their quarterback and the talent of their wide receiver core, they have got to be better on that side of the ball because they'll be one and done in the postseason if they can't manufacture more points,” McElroy said.
“I know their defense is elite, but when you're playing against a team like Notre Dame, which, by the way, if the playoffs started today, you would be hosting Notre Dame, well, you're going to have to manufacture some offense because Notre Dame's going to get theirs.”
Oklahoma’s 17-6 victory over Missouri did little to ease those doubts. The Sooners managed only 276 total yards and went 6-for-16 on third down, again relying on their defense to seal the win.
Oklahoma’s Offense Faces Mounting Questions
Quarterback John Mateer threw two touchdowns against Missouri but completed just 14 of 30 passes for 173 yards. His longest play, an 87-yard catch-and-run to Isaiah Sategna, masked another day of inconsistency from an offense that hasn’t found its rhythm in SEC play. Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle has praised Mateer’s toughness and leadership but acknowledged the unit’s inability to sustain drives late in games.
“Looking back, it's really frustrating,” Arbuckle said. “We have to do a better job of executing those third-and-2's and third-and-3's. That’s what slowed us down today.”
The Sooners’ defense, however, continued its dominant run, holding Missouri’s top-ranked rushing attack to just 70 yards on 35 carries. Oklahoma has now shut out an opponent in the second half four times this season and limited six others to 10 points or fewer after halftime. Linebacker Taylor Wein led the charge with 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble, while safety Jacobe Johnson’s interception halted Missouri’s final push.
Mateer credited the defense’s performance for keeping the team afloat. “Winning is the goal, and all that matters,” he said. “Some people say we should win pretty, but that’s a good defense, and that’s a good team. I’m proud of the guys.”
Still, McElroy’s critique underscores what many see as Oklahoma’s playoff ceiling. Venables’ defense may be among the nation’s best, but unless Arbuckle’s offense starts capitalizing on field position and improving efficiency, the Sooners could face an early exit once the postseason begins.
Up next for the Oklahoma Sooners is a home matchup against LSU on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.