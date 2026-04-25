Paul Finebaum Names SEC AD Who Will Be Fired if the Head Coach Doesn't Work Out

The Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement this week, and it was not subtle.

By handing Kalen DeBoer a seven-year, $87.5 million contract extension, Alabama made it clear where it stands. This is their coach. This is their future. And perhaps most importantly, this is their leader in a post-Nick Saban world.

On the surface, the move is about stability. That is what makes this decision so fascinating.

DeBoer has gone 9-4 and 11-4 in his first two seasons, guiding Alabama back to the College Football Playoff after missing it in his debut year. That kind of trajectory, especially following the retirement of the most successful coach in modern college football, would be enough to earn patience at most programs. Alabama is not like most programs.

The extension, which now runs through Jan. 31, 2033, and includes a $10 million buyout through early 2027, signals commitment. It shows that athletic director Greg Byrne is willing to ride with his hire, even without championship-level results to this point.

But in today’s college football landscape, commitment is never just commitment. It is risk.

Alabama Athletics director Greg Byrne speaks during the reception. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On “The Paul Finebaum Show,” the SEC Network analyst did not hold back when discussing the extension, framing it as a gamble that could ultimately define Byrne’s tenure.

"Was Byrne willing to hunt after a new coach again?" FInebaum said. "Or was he going to throw money after money and roll the dice, maybe this guy will be good, and if he isn't, who cares? Remember, he will be gone, too, if DeBoer goes down."

That framing gets to the core of the issue. This is not just about DeBoer. It is about what happens if he is not the answer. Because in a post-Saban era, there is no safety net.

For nearly two decades, Alabama operated with a level of consistency that insulated decision-makers from this kind of pressure. Six national championships created a standard that few programs in the history of the sport have ever reached. Now, that standard remains, but the certainty is gone.

DeBoer was always going to be judged against an impossible benchmark. Following Saban was never about matching him. It was about sustaining relevance while navigating a rapidly changing sport shaped by NIL, the transfer portal and expanded playoff expectations.

So far, DeBoer has done enough to justify belief, but not enough to eliminate doubt. That is why this extension feels both logical and risky at the same time.

Logical, because constant turnover would only create more instability. Alabama has seen what that looks like across the sport, where programs cycle through coaches without ever gaining traction.

Risky, because locking in a coach early ties the program’s future to a projection rather than a finished product. And in today’s game, projections can change quickly. That is the reality Byrne is betting against.

If DeBoer succeeds, this extension will be viewed as a necessary step toward maintaining Alabama’s place among the elite. If he falls short, it will be seen as a costly miscalculation that delayed the next reset. There is very little middle ground. That is what makes this moment so significant.

Alabama is not just committing to a coach. It is committing to a philosophy, one that values stability in an era defined by impatience.

The question is whether that philosophy can still work at a place where anything less than competing for national championships is viewed as falling short.

Because at Alabama, belief is powerful. But results are everything.