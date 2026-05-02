Greg McElroy Reveals the Thing That Will Make or Break One SEC Team's Season

Florida is entering another new era, but this one feels different for a reason that goes beyond wins and losses. For the first time in years, there is real belief surrounding the program. That belief has been missing, and without it, no amount of talent or recruiting rankings has mattered.

For more than a decade, Florida has been stuck in a cycle of inconsistency. There have been brief flashes of success, but they have always been followed by regression. That pattern has defined the program far more than any individual winning season.

That is why the previous era had to end. A record hovering around .500 is not progress at a place with championship expectations. It is stagnation, and stagnation is what has kept Florida from returning to national relevance.

Now, there is a new voice leading the program with Jon Sumrall, and the difference is already noticeable. Energy, visibility and accountability have become part of the daily message. That matters because culture is not built through results alone. It is built through consistency in how a program operates.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks to the team after the Orange and Blue game. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That early momentum has created something Florida has not consistently had in years. It has created optimism, and optimism is powerful when it is backed by direction. However, belief without substance will fade quickly, and that is where the biggest concern comes into play.

The offensive line remains a major question mark, and it is not a small issue. It is the issue that could define the entire season. Even the most explosive offenses fall apart without protection, and Florida has seen that firsthand in recent years. This is something ESPN's Greg McElroy pointed out on his podcast, "Always College Football."

"'Those guys have to have a great summer, or we've got no chance,'" McElroy said, quoting Sumrall. "That's what he said. That's a first-year head coach giving an honest scouting report of his whole team. Here's the consistent problem. The offensive line has been somewhat of a revolving door of roster construction the last couple of years. Sumrall said he's pretty uncomfortable with the depth."

That level of honesty is important, but it also highlights how fragile the current optimism is. If the offensive line does not improve, the entire foundation of this new era could crack before it ever fully forms. That is the reality of competing at a high level in the SEC.

Florida does not need to be perfect to take a step forward, but it does need to be functional in the trenches. Without that, nothing else matters. Skill players cannot develop, quarterbacks cannot operate, and games that should be competitive quickly become one-sided.

If that unit improves, the outlook changes dramatically. The belief surrounding the program starts to feel justified, and the path back to national relevance becomes realistic. If it does not, this season risks looking far too similar to the ones that came before it.

That is what makes this moment so important. This is not just about a new era or a fresh start. It is about whether Florida can finally fix the fundamental issues that have held it back for years.

Because belief is a start. It is not the finish line.