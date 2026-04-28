Florida is entering another new era, but this one feels different for a reason that has nothing to do with wins or losses.

It feels different because, for the first time in a while, there is belief.

That may sound simple, but for a program with Florida’s history, belief has been missing. Since the departure of Urban Meyer after the 2010 season, the Gators have struggled to sustain success. There have been flashes, including four double-digit win seasons, but those moments have been followed by inconsistency and regression.

Six losing seasons during that stretch tell the real story. Florida has not just failed to reach the top. It has failed to establish a stable identity.

That is what made the decision to move on from Billy Napier during the 2025 season inevitable. His 22-23 record over four seasons reflected a program stuck in the middle, not one building toward contention. At Florida, mediocrity is not part of the process. It is the problem.

Now, the program turns to Jon Sumrall, and the early returns have created something Florida has not consistently had in years.

Momentum.

Florida head coach Jon Sumrall speaks after spring practice. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sumrall arrives after a successful run at Tulane, where he went 20-8 and led the program to a College Football Playoff appearance. That resume alone is not what has energized the fan base. It is how he has approached the job since arriving in Gainesville.

SEC Network analyst Chris Doering highlighted that approach on "The Paul Finebaum Show," pointing to the impact Sumrall has already made off the field.

"I think this is a guy above everybody else in the SEC," Doering said. "He has won the offseason, and he's done it by doing every interview, doing every podcast, showing up at every event, shaking hands, kissing babies. This guy has done it the old school way, and I think he has Florida maybe with the most important emotion you can have, and that's optimism about the future."

That quote captures why this hire feels different.

Sumrall has not just taken the job. He has embraced everything that comes with it. In a program that had grown disconnected from its fan base, that matters. Energy, visibility and engagement are not substitutes for winning, but they are often the first steps toward rebuilding a program’s foundation.

Florida needed that reset.

The skepticism surrounding the hire was understandable. Sumrall, like Napier, came from the Group of Five level. That parallel created immediate questions about whether Florida was making the same bet twice. What has changed is how Sumrall has addressed those concerns. He has not avoided them. He has leaned into them.

"I also really quickly remember thinking they're not going to hire another G5 coach from Louisiana," Sumrall previously said. "No chance. Like zero percent. Not because I'm the same as what was here. And I have a ton of respect for Billy. Not knocking who Billy is. I think he's been really successful. But we're not the same guy.”

That approach has shifted the conversation from doubt to possibility, and in college football, perception can shape momentum as much as results early on. The Gators now enter the 2026 season with renewed energy, something that has been missing during much of the past decade.

But belief only goes so far.

Eventually, it has to translate to performance. The SEC does not reward potential. It rewards production. Florida can feel different, sound different and look different, but until it wins consistently, the questions will remain.

That is the next step for Sumrall. He has rebuilt confidence. Now he has to validate it.