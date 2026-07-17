Greg McElroy Says CFP Contender has a 'Clear Runway' to the Conference Title Game

The Texas Tech Red Raiders emerged as one of college football's biggest surprise teams last season.

Texas Tech Has Historic Season

After alternating between 8-5 and 7-6 records over the previous four seasons, Texas Tech broke through with a 12-2 campaign in 2025. Head coach Joey McGuire also secured the program's first Big 12 championship, and the 12 wins were the most in a season in program history.

The Red Raiders were powered by one of the nation's top defenses, finishing No. 3 in total defense, No. 26 in passing yards allowed and No. 1 in rushing yards allowed.

That defensive dominance was complemented by an explosive offense that ranked No. 10 in total offense, No. 17 in passing offense, No. 33 in rushing offense and No. 7 in scoring offense.

The hope for Texas Tech and McGuire is that they can continue the momentum they built last season into the 2026 season.

However, the offseason took an unexpected turn when star transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby departed the program following his legal battle over a gambling-related eligibility case. Although Sorsby won an injunction that would have allowed him to play in 2026, both sides ultimately agreed to part ways.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire looks on during spring football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greg McElroy Sees Clear Runway to Defend Big 12 Title

Despite that setback, Texas Tech received a favorable schedule entering the season. Speaking on "Always College Football," ESPN's Greg McElroy said the Red Raiders have a clear path back to the Big 12 Championship Game.

"The defending conference champ has a clear runway to Arlington that feels paved already," McElroy said. "Now, they just have to travel that line. Their non-conference schedule can be described as, you know, gettable, sort of speak. They miss BYU. They miss Utah. That's two of the toughest outs in the league. They have only four conference road games."

Manageable Schedule Gives Texas Tech Big Opportunity

The only team that is projected to be ranked in the preseason poll that the Red Raiders face this season is at home to end the year against the TCU Horned Frogs. The four road games are against the Colorado Buffaloes, Cincinnati Bearcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Baylor Bears. Those teams combined to go 9-27 in conference play last season.

The Red Raiders proved last season they can compete at the highest level in the Big 12, and their 2026 schedule gives them a strong chance to build on that success. Replacing Sorsby will be one of the biggest storylines this season, but the roster and schedule still position Texas Tech to contend for another conference title.

If McGuire can guide the Red Raiders back to Arlington, it would further cement the program's emergence as one of the Big 12's new standard-bearers.