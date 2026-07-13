Josh Pate Names Team Poised to Make First College Football Playoff

The expanded College Football Playoff has given more teams a chance to make their first appearance in the postseason tournament. In 2024 and 2025, six teams made the field for the first time in their program's history.

BYU Could Make First CFP Appearance in 2026

So, that raises the question of which teams could do that this season? The BYU Cougars were close to doing it last season. They went 12-2 and finished just outside the playoff rankings.

Their biggest issue last season was the Texas Tech Red Raiders. BYU went 12-0 against all other teams, but 0-2 against Texas Tech, being outscored 63-14 in those games.

However, they return 64% of their production from last season, which ranks No. 18 in the country. They also return head coach Kalani Sitake, who was reportedly close to leaving his alma mater and taking the Penn State Nittany Lions head coaching job.

However, he elected to stay and lead the program to its first College Football Playoff appearance.

BYU Cougars quarterback Bear Bachmeier (47) looks to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Pate Believes in the Cougars

On "Josh Pate's College Football Show," he was asked which teams he thinks could make the playoff for the first time in program history. He started by saying he thinks things are set up nicely for BYU.

"I am betting with this schedule, and that roster, (BYU) is a legitimate playoff threat," Pate said. "I imagine the vibe out there, too. Just picture them, regardless of what happened out there with Texas Tech, picture them in isolation, and the only team they couldn't beat last year was Texas Tech, and otherwise ran the table. Then they kept most of their players, including their quarterback... I'd think the vibes are pretty high."

Schedule Sets Up Well for BYU

The first thing he mentions is the schedule. According to ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI), a measure of a team's strength intended to be the best predictor of its performance going forward for the rest of the season, the Cougars have the No. 55-ranked schedule in college football.

The biggest advantage of that schedule is that BYU avoids Texas Tech. The toughest opponent the team faces this season is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at home on Oct. 17, but that's not a Big 12 conference game, so it would not affect its chances of making the Big 12 Championship Game.

If BYU can capitalize on its experienced roster and favorable conference schedule, the Cougars should once again find themselves in the Big 12 title race. And if they can avoid the late-season stumble that kept them out a year ago, Sitake's program has a realistic opportunity to secure the first College Football Playoff berth in school history and continue its rise as one of the Big 12's premier contenders.