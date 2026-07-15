Greg McElroy Says One First-Year Coach Inherited One of the Toughest Schedules He's Seen

College football will see a ton of new faces in new places as the 2025 offseason was one of the wildest coaching movements in recent memory. One of the biggest ones was the Michigan Wolverines making a change.

New Era in Ann Arbor

The Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore parted ways after two seasons due to an off-the-field incident. The team hired longtime Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham to be the next head coach.

Whittingham was an impressive 177-68 during his tenure at Utah. He made the Utes one of the most respected programs in the country during his run, but stepped down after the 2025 season to avoid overstaying his welcome.

Whittingham fits the Michigan model perfectly. His teams were known for playing hard-nosed defense and smash-mouth, run-it-down-your-throat offense.

That kind of playstyle is what won Michigan a national championship in 2023 under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh. That's why there is a lot of excitement about this hire.

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, left, head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, and quarterback Bryce Underwood. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Greg McElroy Warns Michigan Faces Brutal First Season Under Kyle Whittingham

The issue for Whittingham in Year 1, though, is the tough schedule he will face. ESPN's Greg McElroy revealed on "Always College Football" that it's one of the toughest he's ever seen for a first-year head coach.

"I've seen a lot of first-year head coaches inherit very tough draws," McElroy said.

"And I'm not sure I've seen a first-year head coach inherit road trips to both of the sports title favorites in the same November. It's a schedule that will tell us who Michigan actually is by the end of November, and it will not be gentle about the answer."

Michigan's Schedule Could Delay Immediate Success

The Wolverines have some tough home games early in the season against the Oklahoma Sooners and Iowa Hawkeyes. They also face the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Indiana Hoosiers at home. But the end of the season is brutal for Michigan.

It faces the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes on the road in two of its final three games of the season.

Whittingham has already proven he can build a consistent winner at the highest level of college football, but Michigan's first season under his leadership will test even his coaching ability. The Wolverines have the foundation, talent and identity to compete, but the schedule leaves little room for a smooth transition.

If Michigan can navigate the difficult moments and show progress throughout the season, Whittingham will have the program positioned for long-term success.

However, fans will need to understand that even great coaches can face challenges when taking over a program with championship expectations and an unforgiving schedule.