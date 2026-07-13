College Football's Most Important Players in 2026: No. 17 EDGE John Henry Daley, Michigan

Michigan edge rusher John Henry Daley served a two-year church mission, redshirted at BYU and logged four tackles in his first season at Utah before anyone outside the Wasatch Front knew his name.

A year later, the Lone Peak High School product led the nation in tackles for loss, earned first-team All-America honors and became the centerpiece transfer and part of a coaching change that reshaped one of college football's flagship programs.

The senior pass rusher belongs among the top 25 most important players in college football entering the 2026 season.

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No. 17: John Henry Daley, EDGE, Michigan Wolverines

Daley's 2025 breakout at Utah came with staggering efficiency. Before rupturing his Achilles tendon in late November, the 6-foot-4, 255-pound defensive end tied for the FBS lead with 17.5 tackles for loss and ranked second nationally with 11.5 sacks, adding 48 tackles and two forced fumbles.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation named him a first-team All-American despite the injury ending his season early. His 1.59 tackles for loss per game ranked third in the country, and his 1.05 sacks per game trailed only one player nationally, both figures leading all returning FBS players in 2026.

Former Utah Utes defensive end John Henry Daley (90) stalks former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Kyle Whittingham left Utah after 21 seasons to take over at Michigan on Dec. 26, the writing was on the wall. Daley committed to the Wolverines on Jan. 8, reuniting with Whittingham, defensive coordinator Jay Hill and edge coach Lewis Powell in Ann Arbor.

"You know what you get with Coach Whittingham, right? You know that you get discipline, you know that you get hard work, and we expect to win games. And that's something that I love," Daley said in March.

JHD's rehab is ahead of schedule

The injury was the only question mark attached to Daley's arrival, and the answers have been consistently encouraging. He told reporters in the spring he was targeting June 1 as his date to be a full participant in team activities.

"Physically, upper body-wise, I'm probably the best I've ever been in my life. Obviously, with regards to my injury, I'm coming along really well," Daley said. "I'm starting to jog and run right now. I'm feeling fantastic, and everybody's very optimistic about it."

#Michigan EDGE John Henry Daley still expected to be full-go before the targeted goal of June 1st and be completely ready when fall camp rolls around.



He also has been projected in several Way-Too-Early 2027 NFL Mock Drafts as well. pic.twitter.com/7IPSJiTTCw — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) May 12, 2026

Whittingham confirmed in June that the timeline held. "He has attacked the rehab just like we expected him to," the Michigan coach said. "That's just how he lives his life. He attacks everything."

The nephew of former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill also made ESPN's way-too-early All-America team in February, and Whittingham told the network exactly why.

"He's as hard a worker as you'll find," Whittingham said. "What makes him so good is his get-off. That's the No. 1 factor in becoming a great edge rusher."

Why Daley ranks among college football's most important

Michigan finished 9-4 in a turbulent 2025 that ended with Sherrone Moore's firing and a 41-27 Citrus Bowl loss to Texas, then lost its top three defensive linemen when Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham and Rayshaun Benny departed for the NFL Draft. Moore's 10 sacks led the team, and nobody returning approaches that production.

Only three players in Michigan history have recorded more sacks in a season than his 11.5 from a year ago, with Aidan Hutchinson's 14 in 2021 the most recent.

John Henry Daley is going to be dangerous in Ann Arbor in 2026 😈 pic.twitter.com/tGLV8Ip6TH — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) May 12, 2026

If the Utah native replicates his 2025 form, he immediately becomes the anchor of Hill's aggressive scheme and the most proven defender on a roster trying to protect sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood through a brutal schedule featuring Oklahoma, Penn State, defending champion Indiana, road trips to Oregon and Ohio State and a home date with Iowa.

Daley, who ranks No. 7 on my list of the best returning EDGEs, made clear he views last season as a starting point. "Obviously I had a great year last year, but I feel like that's really the floor, not the ceiling," he said. "And I plan on doing a lot better things going forward."

Michigan opens Whittingham's first season against Western Michigan on Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC, and Daley is expected to be on the field without restrictions when fall camp begins.