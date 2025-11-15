Gunner Stockton's NFL draft projections are complicated for Georgia QB
Gunner Stockton has emerged as one of the top performing quarterbacks in college football, but the Georgia signal-caller is not generating a lot of NFL draft buzz. The majority of NFL mock drafts do not have Stockton projected to be selected in 2026.
There is good news for Stockton as the Georgia quarterback still has plenty of time to improve his draft stock. Stockton's draft profile feels similar to former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Both signal-callers had strong college production but lack some of the physical characteristics NFL teams covet.
Bennett was selected by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL draft. The former Dawgs standout had more of a sample size for NFL scouts to evaluate, but Stockton is also a bit more mobile than the legendary Georgia quarterback.
Let's explore the latest NFL draft rumors on Stockton.
Georgia QB Gunner Stockton is not projected to be among the top quarterbacks selected in 2026 NFL draft
The early favorites to be potential first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft include Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, Oregon's Dante Moore and Alabama's Ty Simpson. Analysts are taking notice of Stockton's play, and the Georgia quarterback could improve his NFL draft stock with a run to the College Football Playoff.
"I thought Stockton was more of a system/culture fit than a difference-maker through Georgia’s first six games, but he absolutely carried the Dawgs down the stretch against Ole Miss. Stockton went 12-for-12 in the second half on Saturday and helped Georgia climb back from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit to score 17 unanswered and send the Rebels packing," The Ringer's Todd McShay wrote on Oct. 19.
"My opinion changed on him after this game—the Dawgs have a dude at QB!"
Gunner Stockton could return to Georgia for 2026 college football season and eye the 2027 NFL draft
This is Stockton's first season as the Georgia starting quarterback. Stockton is a junior and could opt to return to Georgia for 2026 rather than enter the NFL draft.
In this scenario, Stockton would have another college football season to improve his stock for the 2027 NFL draft. Through Stockton's first nine starts, the Georgia quarterback has thrown for 2,040 yards, 15 touchdowns and only two interceptions while completing an impressive 69.4% of his passes.
Stockton has also posted 321 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground, showing off his ability to hurt opponents with his legs.