Heather Dinich Identifies Why the SEC Is Losing Its Battle for a 16-Team Playoff

The College Football Playoff is already heading toward another round of change, and the sport risks overcorrecting in the process.

Expansion was supposed to settle the debate. Instead, it has only accelerated it.

The playoff began in 2014 as a four-team format, a system that consistently sparked controversy over who was left out. That led to the move to 12 teams, which debuted recently with the goal of creating more access while preserving the importance of the regular season.

Now, before that format has fully taken hold, decision-makers are already pushing for more.

The Southeastern Conference has been vocal about preferring a 16-team playoff, arguing that anything beyond that risks diminishing the value of the regular season.

The Big Ten Conference has pushed for an eventual move to 24 teams, signaling a willingness to expand even further if the opportunity presents itself.

That divide highlights what this debate is really about. It is not just about access. It is about money.

The Georgia Bulldogs lift the SEC Championship trophy. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

On "The Paul Finebaum Show," Heather Dinich explained the growing momentum behind expansion.

"The script has kind of flipped a little bit in that now more people are talking about 24 and the SEC is still pushing for 16. Notre Dame would prefer 16. There are people who would prefer at 16 team playoff. But I think there is a desire in the room of, 'How can we advance this thing further?'... It's just trying to find more revenue, but the SEC's push back on that is, 'Our regular season SEC team games are going to generate more money than a No. 23 vs a No. 24 matchup.'"

That is the driving force, and it is also the biggest concern.

More games mean more television inventory, more advertising and more revenue streams. But more does not automatically mean better. In fact, there is a strong argument that expanding to 24 teams would weaken the product on the field.

The current 12-team format already shows signs of imbalance. There are matchups where the gap between teams is clear, and the results reflect that. Expanding to 24 would likely increase the number of games that feel less competitive, turning early rounds into little more than formalities.

That does not enhance the playoff. It dilutes it.

There is also the issue of wear and tear. A larger playoff means more games for the top teams, increasing the risk of injuries to key players. That could ultimately impact the quality of later rounds, where championships are decided. A better solution exists, and it does not require a dramatic overhaul.

A 16-team playoff strikes a more reasonable balance. It expands access without completely undermining the regular season. It also creates opportunities to integrate conference championship weekend into the postseason structure, potentially turning those games into de facto play-in matchups. That approach preserves meaning while still allowing for growth.

The danger with a 24-team format is that it prioritizes quantity over quality. College football has long been defined by the importance of every game, where a single loss can reshape an entire season. Expanding too far risks turning that urgency into something less meaningful.

The playoff should enhance what makes the sport great, not replace it.

There is still time to find the right balance. But if expansion continues without restraint, the playoff could become a version of itself that looks bigger on paper while feeling smaller where it matters most.